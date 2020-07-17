321 S Huntington Ave 7

Amenities

Unit 7 Available 09/01/20 Charming and Convenient JP One Bedroom - Property Id: 311071



Welcome home to this gorgeous and quiet one bedroom in Jamaica Plain! Located conveniently on South Huntington Ave. with easy access to Heath Street E line and the Orange line, Whole Foods (6 min walk) and all the bars/restaurants JP's Centre street has to offer. The apartment features a private balcony, hardwood floors throughout, and tons of natural light on this back-facing second floor unit. A gem for the price and amenity - and a beautifully maintained building with access to it all. Cat-friendly, heat and hot water included in rent, laundry in building. Available 9/1 - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today!



No Dogs Allowed



