Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

321 S Huntington Ave 7

321 S Huntington Ave · (207) 356-1327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

321 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Hills - Pond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 7 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 7 Available 09/01/20 Charming and Convenient JP One Bedroom - Property Id: 311071

Welcome home to this gorgeous and quiet one bedroom in Jamaica Plain! Located conveniently on South Huntington Ave. with easy access to Heath Street E line and the Orange line, Whole Foods (6 min walk) and all the bars/restaurants JP's Centre street has to offer. The apartment features a private balcony, hardwood floors throughout, and tons of natural light on this back-facing second floor unit. A gem for the price and amenity - and a beautifully maintained building with access to it all. Cat-friendly, heat and hot water included in rent, laundry in building. Available 9/1 - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today!

We have a variety of options throughout Boston - if this isn't it, let me help you find your new place!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/321-s-huntington-ave-jamaica-plain-ma-unit-7/311071
Property Id 311071

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5959797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 S Huntington Ave 7 have any available units?
321 S Huntington Ave 7 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 S Huntington Ave 7 have?
Some of 321 S Huntington Ave 7's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 S Huntington Ave 7 currently offering any rent specials?
321 S Huntington Ave 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 S Huntington Ave 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 S Huntington Ave 7 is pet friendly.
Does 321 S Huntington Ave 7 offer parking?
No, 321 S Huntington Ave 7 does not offer parking.
Does 321 S Huntington Ave 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 S Huntington Ave 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 S Huntington Ave 7 have a pool?
No, 321 S Huntington Ave 7 does not have a pool.
Does 321 S Huntington Ave 7 have accessible units?
No, 321 S Huntington Ave 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 321 S Huntington Ave 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 S Huntington Ave 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
