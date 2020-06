Amenities

WILL RENTED ANYTIME BETWEEN JULY 1st AND SEPTEMBER 1st! Modern and spacious four bedroom one bath duplex convenient to Cleveland Circle area (B/C/D trains), Brighton Center, St. Elizabeths and more. Lots of great cafes, shops, restaurants, parks, markets and more nearby. Hardwood floors throughout. Laundry in unit! Four large bedrooms (all with closets). Renovated bathroom. Spacious 2 room eat-in-kitchen equipped with dishwasher. Tall ceilings. Contact today!



Terms: One year lease