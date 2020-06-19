All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
30 Cambridge St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

30 Cambridge St

30 Cambridge Street · (561) 220-6544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA 02129
Medford Street - The Neck

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
game room
parking
garage
yoga
Up to 1.5 Months free (if application submitted by 4/30 + amortized into rent above)!! Live in Charlestown in a luxury space designed with you in mind. Experience Assembly Row, MIT, and Downtown Boston while being only steps away from the Sullivan Square T stop for easy transportation and commutability. In addition, bike and garage parking are options for you to consider in these luxurious apartments. What's more -- enjoy a fitness center, roof deck, pet pet spa, and MORE! The unit features vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and a washer/dryer in unit! Building Features: -Resident lounge -Roof deck and club room -Fitness room and yoga room -Coffee bar -Music room with karaoke machines, plus a game room -Bike parking -Garage parking and electric vehicle charging stations available for rent -Pet friendly! Pet spa available (additional pet fee may apply) Unit Features: -Stainless steel appliances -Porcelain tile bathrooms -Vinyl plank flooring -In unit W/D MY FULL FEE PAID BY DEVELOPER! Currently offering 1 month free on all units! We are looking forward to hearing from you soon and showing you this incredible unit. Do you absolutely love this listing, but are a bit curious to see others? We've got a ton of units in the area, from studios to 6 bedrooms, ready to show you! For quickest response, send an email to contact@hartleyrealtygroup.com to set up your next showing with Justin of Hartley Realty Group today! *Pricing, brokerage coverage, and availability subject to change without notice based on availability, lease term, and move-in date selected. Pictures may be of similar unit, could cause minor changes to finishes unit to unit. The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Cambridge St have any available units?
30 Cambridge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 Cambridge St have?
Some of 30 Cambridge St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Cambridge St currently offering any rent specials?
30 Cambridge St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Cambridge St pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Cambridge St is pet friendly.
Does 30 Cambridge St offer parking?
Yes, 30 Cambridge St does offer parking.
Does 30 Cambridge St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Cambridge St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Cambridge St have a pool?
No, 30 Cambridge St does not have a pool.
Does 30 Cambridge St have accessible units?
Yes, 30 Cambridge St has accessible units.
Does 30 Cambridge St have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Cambridge St does not have units with dishwashers.
