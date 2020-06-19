30 Cambridge St

Amenities

Up to 1.5 Months free (if application submitted by 4/30 + amortized into rent above)!! Live in Charlestown in a luxury space designed with you in mind. Experience Assembly Row, MIT, and Downtown Boston while being only steps away from the Sullivan Square T stop for easy transportation and commutability. In addition, bike and garage parking are options for you to consider in these luxurious apartments. What's more -- enjoy a fitness center, roof deck, pet pet spa, and MORE! The unit features vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and a washer/dryer in unit! Building Features: -Resident lounge -Roof deck and club room -Fitness room and yoga room -Coffee bar -Music room with karaoke machines, plus a game room -Bike parking -Garage parking and electric vehicle charging stations available for rent -Pet friendly! Pet spa available (additional pet fee may apply) Unit Features: -Stainless steel appliances -Porcelain tile bathrooms -Vinyl plank flooring -In unit W/D MY FULL FEE PAID BY DEVELOPER! Currently offering 1 month free on all units! We are looking forward to hearing from you soon and showing you this incredible unit. Do you absolutely love this listing, but are a bit curious to see others? We've got a ton of units in the area, from studios to 6 bedrooms, ready to show you! For quickest response, send an email to contact@hartleyrealtygroup.com to set up your next showing with Justin of Hartley Realty Group today! *Pricing, brokerage coverage, and availability subject to change without notice based on availability, lease term, and move-in date selected. Pictures may be of similar unit, could cause minor changes to finishes unit to unit. The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rent.