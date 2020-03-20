295 Beacon Unit 32

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Available July 1st. Beautifully renovated Back Bay 2+ bed / 2 bath unit on the third floor in a professionally managed, elevator building. Sunny and spacious living area with two decorative fireplaces, custom built-ins, and river views. Chef's kitchen with gas cooktop, wall mounted oven, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinets. King size master bedroom with beautiful custom built-in nightstands / cabinets, large closet, and decorative fireplace. Second bedroom has gorgeous handcrafted built-in murphy bed with tempur-pedic mattress. Unit boasts new hardwood floors, high ceilings, and 14 oversize windows that make it bright and sunny all day. In-unit laundry, mini-split AC, and extra storage in basement. Incredible common roof deck with iconic views of Boston landmarks and Charles River. Location is one of the best! In the heart of the Back Bay with easy to access to public garden, esplanade, restaurants, shopping, and so much more.