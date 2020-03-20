All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:24 AM

295 Beacon Unit 32

295 Beacon Street · (617) 960-2881
Location

295 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1131 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Available July 1st. Beautifully renovated Back Bay 2+ bed / 2 bath unit on the third floor in a professionally managed, elevator building. Sunny and spacious living area with two decorative fireplaces, custom built-ins, and river views. Chef's kitchen with gas cooktop, wall mounted oven, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinets. King size master bedroom with beautiful custom built-in nightstands / cabinets, large closet, and decorative fireplace. Second bedroom has gorgeous handcrafted built-in murphy bed with tempur-pedic mattress. Unit boasts new hardwood floors, high ceilings, and 14 oversize windows that make it bright and sunny all day. In-unit laundry, mini-split AC, and extra storage in basement. Incredible common roof deck with iconic views of Boston landmarks and Charles River. Location is one of the best! In the heart of the Back Bay with easy to access to public garden, esplanade, restaurants, shopping, and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 295 Beacon Unit 32 have any available units?
295 Beacon Unit 32 has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 295 Beacon Unit 32 have?
Some of 295 Beacon Unit 32's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 295 Beacon Unit 32 currently offering any rent specials?
295 Beacon Unit 32 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 295 Beacon Unit 32 pet-friendly?
No, 295 Beacon Unit 32 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 295 Beacon Unit 32 offer parking?
No, 295 Beacon Unit 32 does not offer parking.
Does 295 Beacon Unit 32 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 295 Beacon Unit 32 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 295 Beacon Unit 32 have a pool?
No, 295 Beacon Unit 32 does not have a pool.
Does 295 Beacon Unit 32 have accessible units?
No, 295 Beacon Unit 32 does not have accessible units.
Does 295 Beacon Unit 32 have units with dishwashers?
No, 295 Beacon Unit 32 does not have units with dishwashers.
