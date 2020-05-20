All apartments in Boston
285 Princeton Street

285 Princeton Street · (617) 822-1683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

285 Princeton Street, Boston, MA 02128
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 285 Princeton Street · Avail. Sep 1

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 852 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
285 Princeton Street Available 09/01/20 **BRAND NEW 2 BED 1.5 BATH CONDO QUALITY IN EASTIE, AVAIL SEPTEMBER 1ST** - This first floor 2 bed 1.5 bathroom condo with favorable open concept layout is conveniently located on Princeton St in the Eagle Hill neighborhood of East Boston. This stunning and updated 2 bedroom apartment features a top of the line chef's kitchen clad with premium finishes and fixtures including shaker cabinets, high end granite counters, and professional grade Whirlpool appliances with built in wine fridge.. This unit also boasts Laundry in unit, Recessed Lighting, central air, new paved shared patio. Minutes from Airport, Highway, tunnels and t-station. Don't miss out on this beautiful unit! Contact Kyle to schedule a showing.
Cell- 617-822-1683
Email: Kyle@BostonCapitalMgmt.net

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4034666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 Princeton Street have any available units?
285 Princeton Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 285 Princeton Street have?
Some of 285 Princeton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 285 Princeton Street currently offering any rent specials?
285 Princeton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 Princeton Street pet-friendly?
No, 285 Princeton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 285 Princeton Street offer parking?
No, 285 Princeton Street does not offer parking.
Does 285 Princeton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 285 Princeton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 Princeton Street have a pool?
No, 285 Princeton Street does not have a pool.
Does 285 Princeton Street have accessible units?
No, 285 Princeton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 285 Princeton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 285 Princeton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
