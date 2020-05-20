Amenities

285 Princeton Street Available 09/01/20 **BRAND NEW 2 BED 1.5 BATH CONDO QUALITY IN EASTIE, AVAIL SEPTEMBER 1ST** - This first floor 2 bed 1.5 bathroom condo with favorable open concept layout is conveniently located on Princeton St in the Eagle Hill neighborhood of East Boston. This stunning and updated 2 bedroom apartment features a top of the line chef's kitchen clad with premium finishes and fixtures including shaker cabinets, high end granite counters, and professional grade Whirlpool appliances with built in wine fridge.. This unit also boasts Laundry in unit, Recessed Lighting, central air, new paved shared patio. Minutes from Airport, Highway, tunnels and t-station. Don't miss out on this beautiful unit! Contact Kyle to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed



