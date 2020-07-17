All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:49 PM

28 Milford St.

28 Milford Street · (508) 838-1105
Location

28 Milford Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Sun Splashed and Pristine! This darling one bedroom features windows everywhere! If you value light, this apartment is a must! A bright common hallway with skylight leads to more natural light which pours in from three large windows as you enter the apartment. The bedroom is oversized with additional windows and a large closet. An updated large bathroom also has a window, and is loaded with natural light. Unbeatable 'Eight Streets" location, steps from Tremont Street boutiques, excellent restaurants and public transportation. The open concept living/dining area optimizes space and flow and has an additional large closet. No Washer/Dryer in unit, however laundromat is nearby on Tremont as well as delivery services for laundry. Heat, hot water and cooking gas are included in the rent which offsets any laundry cost. No undergrads and no pets please. 9/1 availability.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Milford St. have any available units?
28 Milford St. has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 28 Milford St. currently offering any rent specials?
28 Milford St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Milford St. pet-friendly?
No, 28 Milford St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 28 Milford St. offer parking?
No, 28 Milford St. does not offer parking.
Does 28 Milford St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Milford St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Milford St. have a pool?
No, 28 Milford St. does not have a pool.
Does 28 Milford St. have accessible units?
No, 28 Milford St. does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Milford St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Milford St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Milford St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Milford St. does not have units with air conditioning.
