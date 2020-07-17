28 Milford St.

Amenities

Sun Splashed and Pristine! This darling one bedroom features windows everywhere! If you value light, this apartment is a must! A bright common hallway with skylight leads to more natural light which pours in from three large windows as you enter the apartment. The bedroom is oversized with additional windows and a large closet. An updated large bathroom also has a window, and is loaded with natural light. Unbeatable 'Eight Streets" location, steps from Tremont Street boutiques, excellent restaurants and public transportation. The open concept living/dining area optimizes space and flow and has an additional large closet. No Washer/Dryer in unit, however laundromat is nearby on Tremont as well as delivery services for laundry. Heat, hot water and cooking gas are included in the rent which offsets any laundry cost. No undergrads and no pets please. 9/1 availability.



Terms: One year lease