258 Commonwealth Ave.

Amenities

dishwasher fireplace some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range Property Amenities

Perhaps the most fantastic 1 bed + office apartment in all of Boston! This spectacular turn of the century apartment is massive and takes over a whole floor of a beautiful brownstone overlooking Commonwealth Ave. in the Back Bay. Soaring ceilings boast amazing chandeliers, intricate details, and decorative moldings. Large, front facing living room has gleaming hardwood, a decorative fireplace, and bay windows with a spectacular library off of it with many glass-doored built ins. Kitchen features a gas range and dishwasher with plenty of storage. Bedroom is large and ornate, with a decorative fireplace and large bay windows. Laundry in the building. Heat and hot water included. This professionally managed brownstone is located in the heart of the Back Bay 1 block from Newbury St., and close to the Prudential, Copley Square, Green & Orange lines. null



Terms: One year lease