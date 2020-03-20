All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 258 Commonwealth Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
258 Commonwealth Ave.
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:30 AM

258 Commonwealth Ave.

258 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 267-3485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Back Bay
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

258 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
Perhaps the most fantastic 1 bed + office apartment in all of Boston! This spectacular turn of the century apartment is massive and takes over a whole floor of a beautiful brownstone overlooking Commonwealth Ave. in the Back Bay. Soaring ceilings boast amazing chandeliers, intricate details, and decorative moldings. Large, front facing living room has gleaming hardwood, a decorative fireplace, and bay windows with a spectacular library off of it with many glass-doored built ins. Kitchen features a gas range and dishwasher with plenty of storage. Bedroom is large and ornate, with a decorative fireplace and large bay windows. Laundry in the building. Heat and hot water included. This professionally managed brownstone is located in the heart of the Back Bay 1 block from Newbury St., and close to the Prudential, Copley Square, Green & Orange lines. null

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
258 Commonwealth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 258 Commonwealth Ave. have?
Some of 258 Commonwealth Ave.'s amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
258 Commonwealth Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 258 Commonwealth Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 258 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
No, 258 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 258 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 258 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 258 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 258 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 258 Commonwealth Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 258 Commonwealth Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
9 Gardner Terrace
9 Gardner Terrace
Boston, MA 02134
Radius
530 Western Ave
Boston, MA 02135
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
Boston, MA 02135
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity