250 Main St Unit 4

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Historic Charlestown in desirable walkable location, corner of Main Street and Phipps Street

Remodel in 2019 with new kitchen cabinets, new quartz counter tops, new floors. Kitchen is part of the living area and has plenty cabinets and closets for storage, a dishwasher, stove, microwave and refrigerator.

Other tenants are quiet, polite and respect others privacy -- hopefully you are the same. Grocery store, CVS, post office, and other shops are only half a block away. Laundry service, dry cleaner, hair/nail salons and downtown Charlestown pubs and restaurants are only two blocks away. No smoking, small pets considered for PET fee.

No utilities are included so the tenant is responsible for National Grid (gas heat) and NStar (electric).

Ample street parking. Easy access to Hwy 93 and Hwy 90. Close commute to North End, Downtown, South End, Back Bay, Everett and Cambridge. Bus stops directly outside this apartment. If you take the train the Orange line is short walk.

