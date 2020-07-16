All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
250 Main St Unit 4
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

250 Main St Unit 4

250 Main St · (339) 221-0199
Boston
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

250 Main St, Boston, MA 02129
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Historic Charlestown in Desirable Area close shops - Property Id: 306175

Historic Charlestown in desirable walkable location, corner of Main Street and Phipps Street
Remodel in 2019 with new kitchen cabinets, new quartz counter tops, new floors. Kitchen is part of the living area and has plenty cabinets and closets for storage, a dishwasher, stove, microwave and refrigerator.
Other tenants are quiet, polite and respect others privacy -- hopefully you are the same. Grocery store, CVS, post office, and other shops are only half a block away. Laundry service, dry cleaner, hair/nail salons and downtown Charlestown pubs and restaurants are only two blocks away. No smoking, small pets considered for PET fee.
No utilities are included so the tenant is responsible for National Grid (gas heat) and NStar (electric).
Ample street parking. Easy access to Hwy 93 and Hwy 90. Close commute to North End, Downtown, South End, Back Bay, Everett and Cambridge. Bus stops directly outside this apartment. If you take the train the Orange line is short walk.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/250-main-st-charlestown-ma-unit-unit-4/306175
Property Id 306175

(RLNE5950570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Main St Unit 4 have any available units?
250 Main St Unit 4 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 Main St Unit 4 have?
Some of 250 Main St Unit 4's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Main St Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
250 Main St Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Main St Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 Main St Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 250 Main St Unit 4 offer parking?
No, 250 Main St Unit 4 does not offer parking.
Does 250 Main St Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 Main St Unit 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Main St Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 250 Main St Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 250 Main St Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 250 Main St Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Main St Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 Main St Unit 4 has units with dishwashers.
