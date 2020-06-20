248 Market St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Everything you need and at a solid price! Brighton Center 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment that features central a/c, kitchen and bath renovations, and an off street parking spot! Fear not your pets are welcome here. This unit has a new heating system, recessed lighting, gorgeous tall windows, lots of light, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher/disposal, eat-in kitchen, open layout, high ceilings, laundry in building, and extra storage in building. Steps to the 57 Bus, Bars, Nightlife, Groceries, fun, and relaxation! One of the coolest most dynamic neighborhoods of Boston! Bus: 64, N Beacon @ Market St (0.13 mi) Bus: 57, Cambridge St @ Sparhawk St (0.32 mi) Bus: 86, Market St @ Gardena St (0.01 mi) Bus: 501, 7 Winship St (0.38 mi) Bus: 65, Washington St @ Shepard St (0.42 mi) Tram: B, Warren Street (0.64 mi)



Terms: One year lease