23 Tileston
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

23 Tileston

23 Tileston Street · (617) 587-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23 Tileston Street, Boston, MA 02113
North End

Price and availability

Amenities

Charming One Bedroom in the heart of the North End available 8/1. Located on the Second floor of a renovated, 200 year old Federal Style building in Boston s oldest neighborhood. This Beautiful one bedroom apartment features gleaming hardwood floors, tile bathroom, sunny living room, and stainless steel appliances. Easy walking to great restaurants, Freedom Trail, TD Garden (sporting events and concerts), Faneuil Hall/Quincy Market, Boston Harbor, Coast Guard Base and the Water Taxi to/from Logan Airport, medical centers and colleges. Features/Amenities: Hardwood floors throughout Tile Bathroom, Bathtub/Shower Gated Entrance Area: Located in the heart of the North End Tileston St is a quiet one way street between the famous Hanover St and Salem St Just steps away from world famous restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, and bars but tucked away on a quiet street 20 min walk to MGH 10 min walk to Boston Public Market 10 min walk to Faneuil Hall Marketplace 5 min walk to Waterfront Less then 10 min walk to Haymarket T stop Features: Furnished Hardwood Floors Modern Bathrooms Patio/Deck Renovated Renovated Kitchen

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Tileston have any available units?
23 Tileston doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Tileston have?
Some of 23 Tileston's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Tileston currently offering any rent specials?
23 Tileston is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Tileston pet-friendly?
No, 23 Tileston is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 23 Tileston offer parking?
No, 23 Tileston does not offer parking.
Does 23 Tileston have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Tileston does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Tileston have a pool?
No, 23 Tileston does not have a pool.
Does 23 Tileston have accessible units?
No, 23 Tileston does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Tileston have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Tileston does not have units with dishwashers.
