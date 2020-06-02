23 Tileston

Amenities

Charming One Bedroom in the heart of the North End available 8/1. Located on the Second floor of a renovated, 200 year old Federal Style building in Boston s oldest neighborhood. This Beautiful one bedroom apartment features gleaming hardwood floors, tile bathroom, sunny living room, and stainless steel appliances. Easy walking to great restaurants, Freedom Trail, TD Garden (sporting events and concerts), Faneuil Hall/Quincy Market, Boston Harbor, Coast Guard Base and the Water Taxi to/from Logan Airport, medical centers and colleges. Features/Amenities: Hardwood floors throughout Tile Bathroom, Bathtub/Shower Gated Entrance Area: Located in the heart of the North End Tileston St is a quiet one way street between the famous Hanover St and Salem St Just steps away from world famous restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, and bars but tucked away on a quiet street 20 min walk to MGH 10 min walk to Boston Public Market 10 min walk to Faneuil Hall Marketplace 5 min walk to Waterfront Less then 10 min walk to Haymarket T stop Features: Furnished Hardwood Floors Modern Bathrooms Patio/Deck Renovated Renovated Kitchen



Terms: One year lease