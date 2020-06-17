All apartments in Boston
Last updated December 14 2019 at 9:28 PM

214 Hemenway St.

214 Hemenway Street · (617) 236-8550
Location

214 Hemenway Street, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1880 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unique 3 floor townhouse style unit in the heart of the highly desirable Fenway area! Townhouse features: - Hardwood flooring throughout! - High end, fully equipped eat in kitchen! - Spacious living room with bay window! - 2 full updated tiled bathrooms! - Generously sized bedrooms! - Tons of storage space & closets! This unit boasts over 1880 square feet of living space full of charming features like exposed brick and a decorative fireplace! Rarely available, this one of a kind property will be rented quickly! Call NOW for more information & showings! Right in the middle of highly desirable Fenway area, close to everything Boston has to offer! All Green Line trains are close by at Kenmore Station, as well as multiple major MBTA bus routes! Close to top schools, hospitals, and attractions! Near Landmark Center, Berklee College, MCPHS, Boston University, Mass Art, Boston University, Simmons, Wentworth, Symphony Hall, Beth Israel, Wheelock, Harvard School of Medicine, Longwood Medical Area, Emmanuel, Brigham & Women s, Children s Hospital, Back Bay, Newbury Street, Copley, Fenway Park, and Kenmore Square!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Hemenway St. have any available units?
214 Hemenway St. has a unit available for $7,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 214 Hemenway St. currently offering any rent specials?
214 Hemenway St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Hemenway St. pet-friendly?
No, 214 Hemenway St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 214 Hemenway St. offer parking?
No, 214 Hemenway St. does not offer parking.
Does 214 Hemenway St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Hemenway St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Hemenway St. have a pool?
No, 214 Hemenway St. does not have a pool.
Does 214 Hemenway St. have accessible units?
No, 214 Hemenway St. does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Hemenway St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Hemenway St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Hemenway St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Hemenway St. does not have units with air conditioning.
