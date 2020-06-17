214 Hemenway St.

Amenities

Unique 3 floor townhouse style unit in the heart of the highly desirable Fenway area! Townhouse features: - Hardwood flooring throughout! - High end, fully equipped eat in kitchen! - Spacious living room with bay window! - 2 full updated tiled bathrooms! - Generously sized bedrooms! - Tons of storage space & closets! This unit boasts over 1880 square feet of living space full of charming features like exposed brick and a decorative fireplace! Rarely available, this one of a kind property will be rented quickly! Call NOW for more information & showings! Right in the middle of highly desirable Fenway area, close to everything Boston has to offer! All Green Line trains are close by at Kenmore Station, as well as multiple major MBTA bus routes! Close to top schools, hospitals, and attractions! Near Landmark Center, Berklee College, MCPHS, Boston University, Mass Art, Boston University, Simmons, Wentworth, Symphony Hall, Beth Israel, Wheelock, Harvard School of Medicine, Longwood Medical Area, Emmanuel, Brigham & Women s, Children s Hospital, Back Bay, Newbury Street, Copley, Fenway Park, and Kenmore Square!



Terms: One year lease