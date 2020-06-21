21 Temple St.

Amenities

Furnished 1-BR apartment for rent. BRIGHT and SUNNY adorable one bedroom on the tree lined, brick sidewalk paved Temple Street! Fantastic location on Beacon Hill, steps to the State House, Cambridge Street Whole Foods, MGH, and Charles Street shopping and dining! Functional and very efficient layout with even distribution of space between bedroom and living room. Living area features THREE beautiful front facing windows overlooking tree lined Temple Street. Refinished hardwood floors through out, high ceilings, and lots of light make this Beacon Hill condo a lovely home. There is a new shared rooftop terrace on top of the building. Common laundry, heat, water, sewer, insurance, snow removal are all covered and managed by professional property management.



Terms: One year lease