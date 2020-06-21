All apartments in Boston
21 Temple St.
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:33 PM

21 Temple St.

21 Temple Street · (201) 286-2258
Location

21 Temple Street, Boston, MA 02114
Beacon Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Furnished 1-BR apartment for rent. BRIGHT and SUNNY adorable one bedroom on the tree lined, brick sidewalk paved Temple Street! Fantastic location on Beacon Hill, steps to the State House, Cambridge Street Whole Foods, MGH, and Charles Street shopping and dining! Functional and very efficient layout with even distribution of space between bedroom and living room. Living area features THREE beautiful front facing windows overlooking tree lined Temple Street. Refinished hardwood floors through out, high ceilings, and lots of light make this Beacon Hill condo a lovely home. There is a new shared rooftop terrace on top of the building. Common laundry, heat, water, sewer, insurance, snow removal are all covered and managed by professional property management.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Temple St. have any available units?
21 Temple St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 21 Temple St. currently offering any rent specials?
21 Temple St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Temple St. pet-friendly?
No, 21 Temple St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 21 Temple St. offer parking?
No, 21 Temple St. does not offer parking.
Does 21 Temple St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Temple St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Temple St. have a pool?
No, 21 Temple St. does not have a pool.
Does 21 Temple St. have accessible units?
No, 21 Temple St. does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Temple St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Temple St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Temple St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Temple St. does not have units with air conditioning.
