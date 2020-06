Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

PENTHOUSE 3 Bed/ 2.5 bath. Open floor plan connecting living/dining room and opens to kitchen. Kitchen is a chef's dream, complete with granite countertops, wine cooler, stainless steel appliances, center island with seating. Hardwood floors throughout, in-unit laundry, and central air. Garage parking for one car available for additional cost. Easily accessible to three T lines and right by the Chestnut Hill Reservoir.



Terms: One year lease