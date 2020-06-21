All apartments in Boston
2 Winship Pl.
2 Winship Pl.

2 Winship Place · (781) 315-2633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Winship Place, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

Amenities

3 bedrooms or 4 bedrooms split (living room with a closet, could be another bedroom) and 2 bathrooms apartment a large kitchen-eating in kitchen, a very quiet private Pl. Recently renovated bathroom, and kitchen. Dishwasher / disposal, nice hardwood floors, the coin-op washer/dryer in the basement, on street parking (backyard two tandem parking available $100/each/month). Very convenient location -- Brighton center, steps to grocery shopping and multiple restaurants. Green B line-Chiswick 11min walking, Bus 501/503/66/65 Winship st and Union st 3min walking, Bus 86 Chestnut Hill Ave and Smith Ctr 3min walking, Bus 57 Washington st - St Elizabeth's Medical center 3.5 min. walking distance to BC and biking distance to BU. Available September 1, 2020; one year lease required Rent: $3100 / month for 3 roommate group, $3200 / month for 4 roommate group (utilities are not included), and utilities paid by lessees. Two tandem parking available $100/each/month

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Winship Pl. have any available units?
2 Winship Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Winship Pl. have?
Some of 2 Winship Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Winship Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
2 Winship Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Winship Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 2 Winship Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 2 Winship Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 2 Winship Pl. does offer parking.
Does 2 Winship Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Winship Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Winship Pl. have a pool?
No, 2 Winship Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 2 Winship Pl. have accessible units?
No, 2 Winship Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Winship Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Winship Pl. has units with dishwashers.
