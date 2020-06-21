2 Winship Pl.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

3 bedrooms or 4 bedrooms split (living room with a closet, could be another bedroom) and 2 bathrooms apartment a large kitchen-eating in kitchen, a very quiet private Pl. Recently renovated bathroom, and kitchen. Dishwasher / disposal, nice hardwood floors, the coin-op washer/dryer in the basement, on street parking (backyard two tandem parking available $100/each/month). Very convenient location -- Brighton center, steps to grocery shopping and multiple restaurants. Green B line-Chiswick 11min walking, Bus 501/503/66/65 Winship st and Union st 3min walking, Bus 86 Chestnut Hill Ave and Smith Ctr 3min walking, Bus 57 Washington st - St Elizabeth's Medical center 3.5 min. walking distance to BC and biking distance to BU. Available September 1, 2020; one year lease required Rent: $3100 / month for 3 roommate group, $3200 / month for 4 roommate group (utilities are not included), and utilities paid by lessees. Two tandem parking available $100/each/month



Terms: One year lease