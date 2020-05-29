All apartments in Boston
1992 Commonwealth Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM

1992 Commonwealth Ave.

1992 Commonwealth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1992 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
Available Feb 1. Very well maintained and renovated two bedroom condo overlooking the Chestnut Hill Reservoir and in Cleveland Circle. Heat and hot water included in rent. Brand new laundry machines IN UNIT. Kitchen was updated recently with granite countertops. Dishwasher, disposal, gas range. Huge living room and two equally sized, large bedrooms (can fit a king bed). Hardwood floors throughout. Bathroom is newly renovated and clean. 6 by 14' storage unit in the basement (can even fit kayaks!). Well maintained condo building with intercom system, new carpeting in the hallways. Courtyard with beautiful landscaping and views of the Chestnut Hill Reservoir. Fantastic, highly desirable location walkable to restaurants, bars, stores, and public transport. Walk to the B, C, and D green lines! Plenty of Brighton permit parking available behind the building and on the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1992 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
1992 Commonwealth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1992 Commonwealth Ave. have?
Some of 1992 Commonwealth Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1992 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1992 Commonwealth Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1992 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1992 Commonwealth Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1992 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1992 Commonwealth Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1992 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1992 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1992 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 1992 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1992 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1992 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1992 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1992 Commonwealth Ave. has units with dishwashers.
