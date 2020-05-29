1992 Commonwealth Ave.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed parking

Available Feb 1. Very well maintained and renovated two bedroom condo overlooking the Chestnut Hill Reservoir and in Cleveland Circle. Heat and hot water included in rent. Brand new laundry machines IN UNIT. Kitchen was updated recently with granite countertops. Dishwasher, disposal, gas range. Huge living room and two equally sized, large bedrooms (can fit a king bed). Hardwood floors throughout. Bathroom is newly renovated and clean. 6 by 14' storage unit in the basement (can even fit kayaks!). Well maintained condo building with intercom system, new carpeting in the hallways. Courtyard with beautiful landscaping and views of the Chestnut Hill Reservoir. Fantastic, highly desirable location walkable to restaurants, bars, stores, and public transport. Walk to the B, C, and D green lines! Plenty of Brighton permit parking available behind the building and on the street.