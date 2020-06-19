All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 197 Lexington St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
197 Lexington St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

197 Lexington St

197 Lexington Street · (617) 861-3642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

197 Lexington Street, Boston, MA 02128
Eagle Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome Home! This gorgeous newly updated 1 bedroom + den offers an open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors, a large bedroom and a full bathroom. Newly updated kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, ample countertop & cabinet space with a breakfast bar that opens to the living room. The unit has central AC, Nest thermostat and a washer/dryer in the basement. The unit is perfectly situated near public transportation, restaurants, highway access & so much more. Don't wait and schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 197 Lexington St have any available units?
197 Lexington St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 197 Lexington St have?
Some of 197 Lexington St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 197 Lexington St currently offering any rent specials?
197 Lexington St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 Lexington St pet-friendly?
No, 197 Lexington St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 197 Lexington St offer parking?
No, 197 Lexington St does not offer parking.
Does 197 Lexington St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 197 Lexington St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 Lexington St have a pool?
No, 197 Lexington St does not have a pool.
Does 197 Lexington St have accessible units?
No, 197 Lexington St does not have accessible units.
Does 197 Lexington St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 197 Lexington St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 197 Lexington St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Benjamin
25 Northern Ave
Boston, MA 02210
Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02134
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St.
Boston, MA 02114
62 on the Park
62 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02116
30 Dalton
30 Dalton St
Boston, MA 02115
Bower
771-775 Beacon St
Boston, MA 02215
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity