197 Lexington St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome Home! This gorgeous newly updated 1 bedroom + den offers an open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors, a large bedroom and a full bathroom. Newly updated kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, ample countertop & cabinet space with a breakfast bar that opens to the living room. The unit has central AC, Nest thermostat and a washer/dryer in the basement. The unit is perfectly situated near public transportation, restaurants, highway access & so much more. Don't wait and schedule your showing today!