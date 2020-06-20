All apartments in Boston
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:18 AM

19 Spring Garden St.

19 Spring Garden Street · (617) 669-9064
Location

19 Spring Garden Street, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Make this charming 1.5 bedroom apartment your new home! Spacious eat in kitchen. Living room with a coat closet. Oversized bedroom has a large closet and can fit a king sized bed. Additional small room great for an office. Hardwood floors in the bedroom and living area, tiled kitchen. Laundry in building! Convenient location: 4 min walk to JFK T station (red line), walk to UMASS Boston, Shaws Supermarket, Carson Beach and many more! Email or text now to schedule a showing! Lats unit available out of 6 in this building, hurry in - this will not last! Make this charming 1.5 bedroom apartment your new home! Spacious eat in kitchen. Oversized bedroom with large closet. Additional small room great for an office. Hardwood floors in the bedroom and living area, tiled kitchen. Outdoor porch. Laundry in building . Convenient location: 4 min walk to JFK T station (red line), walk to UMASS Boston, Shaws Supermarket, Carson Beach and many more! Email or text now to schedule a showing!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Spring Garden St. have any available units?
19 Spring Garden St. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Spring Garden St. have?
Some of 19 Spring Garden St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Spring Garden St. currently offering any rent specials?
19 Spring Garden St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Spring Garden St. pet-friendly?
No, 19 Spring Garden St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 19 Spring Garden St. offer parking?
No, 19 Spring Garden St. does not offer parking.
Does 19 Spring Garden St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Spring Garden St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Spring Garden St. have a pool?
No, 19 Spring Garden St. does not have a pool.
Does 19 Spring Garden St. have accessible units?
No, 19 Spring Garden St. does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Spring Garden St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Spring Garden St. has units with dishwashers.
