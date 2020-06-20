19 Spring Garden St.

Amenities

Make this charming 1.5 bedroom apartment your new home! Spacious eat in kitchen. Living room with a coat closet. Oversized bedroom has a large closet and can fit a king sized bed. Additional small room great for an office. Hardwood floors in the bedroom and living area, tiled kitchen. Laundry in building! Convenient location: 4 min walk to JFK T station (red line), walk to UMASS Boston, Shaws Supermarket, Carson Beach and many more! Email or text now to schedule a showing! Lats unit available out of 6 in this building, hurry in - this will not last!



Terms: One year lease