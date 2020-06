Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

START PACKING AND GET READY TO COME HOME. 3RD. FLOOR UNIT-UNIT IS RENOVATED ANDJUST WAITING FOR THE NEW TENANTS.- EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GAS STOVE AND FRIDGE PLENTY OF ROOM TO SPREAD OUT--GREAT LAYOUT IN UNIT WITH LOTS OF POTENTIAL.. EXTRA LARGE LONG HALLWAY WITH CLOSETS-GREAT SPACE FOR STORAGE. UNIT CAN BE USED AS A 2 OR 3 BR. . . FRESHLY PAINTED THRUOUT-NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN WITH THE PLANTS AND PICTURES. 2 PUBLIC PARKING LOTS ON STREET AND AMPLE STREET PARKING AS WELL. TENANT PAYS GAS AND ELECTRIC. SHORT DISTANCE TO LOGAN AIRPORT, LAUNDRY, SHOPS, STORES AND MAJOR ROADS. CEILING FANS IN UNIT. ENJOY THE REAR PORCH DURING THE WARM WEATHER TO SIT AND RELAX READ A BOOK. RENT IS BASED UPON OCCUPANCY. VACANT AND EASY TO SEE ANYTIME.