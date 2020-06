18 City Point Ct.

Amenities

***VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE*** EAST SIDE CITY POINT 3 BEDROOM/1 BATHROOM JUST BLOCKS TO THE BEACH AND EASY ON-STREET PARKING! TOWNHOUSE-STYLE APARTMENT FEATURING RECENTLY RENOVATED GRANITE/SS EAT-IN KITCHEN, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, KING SIZE MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET, 2 QUEEN SIZE GUEST ROOMS, FULL BASEMENT FOR STORAGE, BACK DECK AND COIN-OP LAUNDRY IN BASEMENT. PREMIER CITY POINT LOCATION NEAR PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION (FIRST STOP ON BUS LINES), PARKS/BEACHES, SEAPORT DISTRICT, AND ALL OF SOUTHIE'S HOTTEST NEW SHOPS, BARS AND RESTAURANTS. AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST, TENANT TO PAY FULL FEE. ***FULL APARTMENT WILL BE REPAINTED LIGHT GREY IN COLOR***



Terms: One year lease