161 Washington St 1423

Brand new luxury, The Overlook at St. Gabriel's! - Property Id: 287321



Matterport tour available! The Overlook at St. Gabriel's is Boston's premiere new development.

The property offers over 20,000 ft. of amenity space including an 8,000 sq. ft. fitness center, full service cafe, lounge and game room all located in the completely restored (and breathtaking!) church. Lest we neglect to mention the acres of beautiful landscaping, outdoor pool with piazza featuring table games, grills and lounge areas.



Access to and from the development is easy. A quick 5 minute walk to the MBTA B line at Washington St. along with service from multiple bus lines at the edge of the property. A shuttle will transport the tenants to & from the Boston Landing commuter rail stop for daily commuters coming in and out of the city. An abundance of shopping and restaurants within walking distance along with a Whole Foods.

