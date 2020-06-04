All apartments in Boston
161 Washington St 1423

161 Washington St · (860) 970-9638
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

161 Washington St, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1423 · Avail. now

$5,155

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Brand new luxury, The Overlook at St. Gabriel's! - Property Id: 287321

Matterport tour available! The Overlook at St. Gabriel's is Boston's premiere new development.
The property offers over 20,000 ft. of amenity space including an 8,000 sq. ft. fitness center, full service cafe, lounge and game room all located in the completely restored (and breathtaking!) church. Lest we neglect to mention the acres of beautiful landscaping, outdoor pool with piazza featuring table games, grills and lounge areas.

Access to and from the development is easy. A quick 5 minute walk to the MBTA B line at Washington St. along with service from multiple bus lines at the edge of the property. A shuttle will transport the tenants to & from the Boston Landing commuter rail stop for daily commuters coming in and out of the city. An abundance of shopping and restaurants within walking distance along with a Whole Foods.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287321
Property Id 287321

(RLNE5807692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Washington St 1423 have any available units?
161 Washington St 1423 has a unit available for $5,155 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 161 Washington St 1423 have?
Some of 161 Washington St 1423's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 Washington St 1423 currently offering any rent specials?
161 Washington St 1423 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Washington St 1423 pet-friendly?
Yes, 161 Washington St 1423 is pet friendly.
Does 161 Washington St 1423 offer parking?
No, 161 Washington St 1423 does not offer parking.
Does 161 Washington St 1423 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 161 Washington St 1423 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Washington St 1423 have a pool?
Yes, 161 Washington St 1423 has a pool.
Does 161 Washington St 1423 have accessible units?
No, 161 Washington St 1423 does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Washington St 1423 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 161 Washington St 1423 has units with dishwashers.
