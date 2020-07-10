All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

160 Saint Botolph St Apt 3

160 Saint Botolph Street · No Longer Available
Location

160 Saint Botolph Street, Boston, MA 02115
Back Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
3 Available 09/01/20 NO BROKER FEE!!!! Great Find on St. Botolph Street. This is a parlor level unit.... Gorgeous exposed brick, high ceilings, hardwood floors. Recently renovated kitchen and large deck!! Laundry in unit!. And the best part....Dog Friendly!! Woof Woof. Beautiful Brownstone on a quiet street behind the Prudential. Close to Shopping, restaurants, copley, T / Subway. Everything you would ever need! Owner paying half fee.

Colleen O'Dell
Boston Proper Real Estate
(617) 875-3436

(RLNE5896486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Saint Botolph St Apt 3 have any available units?
160 Saint Botolph St Apt 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 Saint Botolph St Apt 3 have?
Some of 160 Saint Botolph St Apt 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Saint Botolph St Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
160 Saint Botolph St Apt 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Saint Botolph St Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 Saint Botolph St Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 160 Saint Botolph St Apt 3 offer parking?
No, 160 Saint Botolph St Apt 3 does not offer parking.
Does 160 Saint Botolph St Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 Saint Botolph St Apt 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Saint Botolph St Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 160 Saint Botolph St Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 160 Saint Botolph St Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 160 Saint Botolph St Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Saint Botolph St Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 Saint Botolph St Apt 3 has units with dishwashers.
