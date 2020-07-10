160 Saint Botolph St Apt 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

3 Available 09/01/20 NO BROKER FEE!!!! Great Find on St. Botolph Street. This is a parlor level unit.... Gorgeous exposed brick, high ceilings, hardwood floors. Recently renovated kitchen and large deck!! Laundry in unit!. And the best part....Dog Friendly!! Woof Woof. Beautiful Brownstone on a quiet street behind the Prudential. Close to Shopping, restaurants, copley, T / Subway. Everything you would ever need! Owner paying half fee.



