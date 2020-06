Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors cats allowed stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Beautiful four bedroom / one-and-a- half bath unit on the second floor in a multi-family house located near the Green Line (B - Sutherland Rd). Very convenient to Boston College. Unit features a living room and modern kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. HVAC system. Laundry and storage in the basement. On-street parking with a residential permit. Less than five minutes' walking distance to Green Line train, bus lines, restaurants, and stores. Cat friendly for $25/month. Dog is considered on a case-by-case basis for an additional $75/month upon landlord's approval. Security deposit negotiable.