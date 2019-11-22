All apartments in Boston
14 Whitford Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:33 PM

14 Whitford Street

14 Whitford Street · (617) 969-9000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14 Whitford Street, Boston, MA 02131
Metropolitan Hill - Beach Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath two-level townhouse condo with high ceilings, hardwood floors, central AC, and lots of natural light. First level offers eat-in kitchen, dining room, living room, and half bath. Second level offers three bedrooms and full bath. Features updated tiled bathrooms and full basement with laundry hook up. Relax on patio in back. Two off-street tandem parking spots. Excellent location only 0.3 miles to Roslindale Village. Walk to Commuter Station and neighborhood shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Whitford Street have any available units?
14 Whitford Street has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Whitford Street have?
Some of 14 Whitford Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Whitford Street currently offering any rent specials?
14 Whitford Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Whitford Street pet-friendly?
No, 14 Whitford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 14 Whitford Street offer parking?
Yes, 14 Whitford Street does offer parking.
Does 14 Whitford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Whitford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Whitford Street have a pool?
No, 14 Whitford Street does not have a pool.
Does 14 Whitford Street have accessible units?
No, 14 Whitford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Whitford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Whitford Street has units with dishwashers.
