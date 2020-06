Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Additional notes: AVAILABLE FOR SEPTEMBER Hands down the largest one bedroom apartment in the Allston Brighton neighborhoods in the Boston area. This apartment features unbelievably high ceilings and one awesome floor plan. Just the foyer is big enough for large furniture. Eat in kitchen big enough for a table. The living room has an alcove great for an office space. It also features bay windows to let in a ton of light. Bedroom in the back for a quiet sleeping area. This apartment is a quick stroll to the Harvard and Comm Ave center of Allston Village. Bang a quick right up Harvard and be in the Coolidge Corner area within a ten minute walk. There is the Grigg's St T stop right outside the front door. You can literally see it pull up from the window.



Terms: One year lease