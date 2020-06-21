All apartments in Boston
127 West Newton

127 West Newton Street · (508) 320-7352
Location

127 West Newton Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
hot tub
media room
A PARLOR TO PENTHOUSE TRIPLEX, EXQUISITELY REIMAGINED! In the heart of the coveted South End neighborhood, with Boston s best dining scene, just a few blocks from fine shops at Copley Place and Prudential, close to Symphony Hall and the Theater District, experience THE ULTIMATE IN CITY LIVING! Step into this classic Bowfront home and you ll begin to appreciate the grand scale and elegance of a by-gone era. The preservation of original detail is thoughtfully enhanced by the finest of modern finishes and amenities. The front parlor is at once elegant and comfortable. The custom kitchen is a chef s dream. Prepare meals while friends gather in an adjacent sitting area or out on a delightful private deck. The second floor, with a light-filled bathroom and two bedrooms, offers great flexibility. Retreat to the penthouse level where a spa-like bathroom replete with ultra-modern finishes, connects two spacious and bright bedrooms with treetop views. PARK YOUR CAR and ENJOY THE NEIGHBORHOOD! WEBSTIE: http://127westnewton.com/ See more on the website for this property, http://127westnewton.com/

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 West Newton have any available units?
127 West Newton has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 West Newton have?
Some of 127 West Newton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 West Newton currently offering any rent specials?
127 West Newton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 West Newton pet-friendly?
No, 127 West Newton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 127 West Newton offer parking?
No, 127 West Newton does not offer parking.
Does 127 West Newton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 West Newton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 West Newton have a pool?
No, 127 West Newton does not have a pool.
Does 127 West Newton have accessible units?
No, 127 West Newton does not have accessible units.
Does 127 West Newton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 West Newton has units with dishwashers.
