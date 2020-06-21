127 West Newton

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities hot tub media room

A PARLOR TO PENTHOUSE TRIPLEX, EXQUISITELY REIMAGINED! In the heart of the coveted South End neighborhood, with Boston s best dining scene, just a few blocks from fine shops at Copley Place and Prudential, close to Symphony Hall and the Theater District, experience THE ULTIMATE IN CITY LIVING! Step into this classic Bowfront home and you ll begin to appreciate the grand scale and elegance of a by-gone era. The preservation of original detail is thoughtfully enhanced by the finest of modern finishes and amenities. The front parlor is at once elegant and comfortable. The custom kitchen is a chef s dream. Prepare meals while friends gather in an adjacent sitting area or out on a delightful private deck. The second floor, with a light-filled bathroom and two bedrooms, offers great flexibility. Retreat to the penthouse level where a spa-like bathroom replete with ultra-modern finishes, connects two spacious and bright bedrooms with treetop views. PARK YOUR CAR and ENJOY THE NEIGHBORHOOD! WEBSTIE: http://127westnewton.com/ See more on the website for this property, http://127westnewton.com/



Terms: One year lease