Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:10 AM

127 Lanark Rd.

127 Lanark Road · (860) 424-2782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

127 Lanark Road, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
NO BROKER FEE! Amazing deal on this four-bedroom, two bathroom apartment in a multi-family home in Brighton. Unit features include a large modern kitchen, bright and spacious living room, huge bedrooms, hardwood floors, and 2 updated bathrooms. Laundry in building. Heat and hot water are included in the rent, which is extremely rare for a house! Full fee paid by the landlord. Two (tandem) parking spots included in the price! On the B Line but a VERY EASY walk to the C and D Lines. Call Dan for a showing: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty.com

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Lanark Rd. have any available units?
127 Lanark Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 Lanark Rd. have?
Some of 127 Lanark Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Lanark Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
127 Lanark Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Lanark Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 127 Lanark Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 127 Lanark Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 127 Lanark Rd. offers parking.
Does 127 Lanark Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Lanark Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Lanark Rd. have a pool?
No, 127 Lanark Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 127 Lanark Rd. have accessible units?
No, 127 Lanark Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Lanark Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Lanark Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
