127 Lanark Rd.

NO BROKER FEE! Amazing deal on this four-bedroom, two bathroom apartment in a multi-family home in Brighton. Unit features include a large modern kitchen, bright and spacious living room, huge bedrooms, hardwood floors, and 2 updated bathrooms. Laundry in building. Heat and hot water are included in the rent, which is extremely rare for a house! Full fee paid by the landlord. Two (tandem) parking spots included in the price! On the B Line but a VERY EASY walk to the C and D Lines. Call Dan for a showing: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty.com



Terms: One year lease