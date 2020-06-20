125 Grove St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

Wonderful opportunity to rent this beautiful two bedroom condo in Glen Grove Park, West Roxbury. The open concept living room/dining room area leads out to a shaded covered patio. The unit has two good sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space. The permanently installed AC, along with the in ground pool will keep you cool all summer long. Laundry and additional dedicated storage is available in the basement. A deeded parking spot is steps away from the front door with additional guest parking. Pride shows in this almost entirely owner occupied building which is close to shops, parks, and public transportation. Easy to Show.