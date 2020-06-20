All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:31 PM

125 Grove St.

125 Grove Street · (617) 980-2649
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Boston
Upper Washington - Spring Street
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

125 Grove Street, Boston, MA 02132
Upper Washington - Spring Street

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
guest parking
Wonderful opportunity to rent this beautiful two bedroom condo in Glen Grove Park, West Roxbury. The open concept living room/dining room area leads out to a shaded covered patio. The unit has two good sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space. The permanently installed AC, along with the in ground pool will keep you cool all summer long. Laundry and additional dedicated storage is available in the basement. A deeded parking spot is steps away from the front door with additional guest parking. Pride shows in this almost entirely owner occupied building which is close to shops, parks, and public transportation. Easy to Show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Grove St. have any available units?
125 Grove St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 Grove St. have?
Some of 125 Grove St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Grove St. currently offering any rent specials?
125 Grove St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Grove St. pet-friendly?
No, 125 Grove St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 125 Grove St. offer parking?
Yes, 125 Grove St. does offer parking.
Does 125 Grove St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Grove St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Grove St. have a pool?
Yes, 125 Grove St. has a pool.
Does 125 Grove St. have accessible units?
No, 125 Grove St. does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Grove St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Grove St. does not have units with dishwashers.
