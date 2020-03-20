123 Seaport Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar 24hr concierge gym parking bike storage garage internet access

Looking for a new place along the seaport? Look no further than the heart of Seaport Square! With adjacent silver line access, proximity to Harbor Walk, and Fan Pier Park, you are sure to find yourself right at home. Relax with an on-site coffee bar or a lux fitness center - this place has it all! Unit Amenities: -Washer and Dryer in-unit -Stainless steel appliances -Hardwood floors -Granite countertops -Nest thermostat -View of Boston Harbor (select units only) Building Amenities: -24 hour concierge -Garage parking available for rent -Common area wifi -Coffee bar -Silver Line access via Courthouse -Bike storage room -Fitness center -Open spaces in resident lounge -Pet friendly! (additional fee may apply) MY FULL FEE PAID BY DEVELOPER! We are looking forward to hearing from you soon and showing you this incredible unit. Do you absolutely love this listing, but are a bit curious to see others? We've got a ton of units along Seaport, from studios to 6 bedrooms, ready to show you! For quickest response, send an email to contact@hartleyrealtygroup.com to set up your next showing with Justin of Hartley Realty Group today! *Pricing, brokerage coverage, and availability subject to change without notice based on availability, lease term, and move-in date selected. Pictures may be of similar unit, could cause minor changes to finishes unit to unit. The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rent.