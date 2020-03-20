All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
123 Seaport Blvd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

123 Seaport Blvd

123 Seaport Boulevard · (561) 220-6544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

123 Seaport Boulevard, Boston, MA 02210
D Street - West Broadway

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
Looking for a new place along the seaport? Look no further than the heart of Seaport Square! With adjacent silver line access, proximity to Harbor Walk, and Fan Pier Park, you are sure to find yourself right at home. Relax with an on-site coffee bar or a lux fitness center - this place has it all! Unit Amenities: -Washer and Dryer in-unit -Stainless steel appliances -Hardwood floors -Granite countertops -Nest thermostat -View of Boston Harbor (select units only) Building Amenities: -24 hour concierge -Garage parking available for rent -Common area wifi -Coffee bar -Silver Line access via Courthouse -Bike storage room -Fitness center -Open spaces in resident lounge -Pet friendly! (additional fee may apply) MY FULL FEE PAID BY DEVELOPER! We are looking forward to hearing from you soon and showing you this incredible unit. Do you absolutely love this listing, but are a bit curious to see others? We've got a ton of units along Seaport, from studios to 6 bedrooms, ready to show you! For quickest response, send an email to contact@hartleyrealtygroup.com to set up your next showing with Justin of Hartley Realty Group today! *Pricing, brokerage coverage, and availability subject to change without notice based on availability, lease term, and move-in date selected. Pictures may be of similar unit, could cause minor changes to finishes unit to unit. The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Seaport Blvd have any available units?
123 Seaport Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 Seaport Blvd have?
Some of 123 Seaport Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Seaport Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
123 Seaport Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Seaport Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Seaport Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 123 Seaport Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 123 Seaport Blvd does offer parking.
Does 123 Seaport Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Seaport Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Seaport Blvd have a pool?
No, 123 Seaport Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 123 Seaport Blvd have accessible units?
No, 123 Seaport Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Seaport Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Seaport Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
