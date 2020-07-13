All apartments in Boston
1193 Commonwealth Ave.
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:39 PM

1193 Commonwealth Ave.

1193 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 500-1282
Location

1193 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

Amenities

cats allowed
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
media room
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1193 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
1193 Commonwealth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 1193 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1193 Commonwealth Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1193 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1193 Commonwealth Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1193 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
No, 1193 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1193 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1193 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1193 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 1193 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1193 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1193 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1193 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1193 Commonwealth Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1193 Commonwealth Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1193 Commonwealth Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
