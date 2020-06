Amenities

This is a sunny apartment that has a nice kitchen and tiled bath. The place has a large number of windows and a spacious rooms with good storage space. There are hardwood floors and lots of sun. The apartment is in a very well taken care of building. Laundry is in the building, there is a helpful Superintendent and safe street front entrance right on the T (B-Line). 2 blocks from Harvard Ave and 1 block from Packard's Corner Shaws, The Super 88, Trader Joes and Whole Foods are all Pretty close by. Great Packards Corner Location Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/a9905229-c9d5-4115-ad1f-0ee98ec7a785/ Nice Brick Building in Packard's Corner. Building is on the Allston/Brookline line. International students are accepted. Great location. Thank You!



Terms: One year lease