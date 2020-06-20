All apartments in Boston
1122 Comm Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

1122 Comm Ave.

1122 Commonwealth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1122 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02134
Coolidge Corner

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Huge 2 bedroom in Packard's Corner featuring: - Hardwood flooring! - Modern eat in kitchen! - Spacious living room! - Large bedrooms w/ big closets! - Updated tiled bathroom! Flexible layout - use as a true 2 bedroom w/ living room OR bring another roommate and use living room as nicely sized 3rd bedroom! Building has laundry facilities! And parking available for $125/mo! Great location in lively Allston! Close to local bars and restaurants, Packard s Corner, Kenmore Square, Fenway, and easy access to the entire city with nearby Green Line B train and multiple major MBTA bus routes! An easy commute to Boston University, Boston College, Harvard Business School, Northeastern, Simmons, Berklee, Emmauel, Wheelock, Mass College of Pharmacy, NE Conservatory, Mass College of Art, Wentworth, Boston Architectural College, Longwood Medical Area, and much more!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 Comm Ave. have any available units?
1122 Comm Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1122 Comm Ave. have?
Some of 1122 Comm Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 Comm Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1122 Comm Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 Comm Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1122 Comm Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1122 Comm Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1122 Comm Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1122 Comm Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 Comm Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 Comm Ave. have a pool?
No, 1122 Comm Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1122 Comm Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1122 Comm Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 Comm Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1122 Comm Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
