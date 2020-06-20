1122 Comm Ave.

Amenities

Huge 2 bedroom in Packard's Corner featuring: - Hardwood flooring! - Modern eat in kitchen! - Spacious living room! - Large bedrooms w/ big closets! - Updated tiled bathroom! Flexible layout - use as a true 2 bedroom w/ living room OR bring another roommate and use living room as nicely sized 3rd bedroom! Building has laundry facilities! And parking available for $125/mo! Great location in lively Allston! Close to local bars and restaurants, Packard s Corner, Kenmore Square, Fenway, and easy access to the entire city with nearby Green Line B train and multiple major MBTA bus routes! An easy commute to Boston University, Boston College, Harvard Business School, Northeastern, Simmons, Berklee, Emmauel, Wheelock, Mass College of Pharmacy, NE Conservatory, Mass College of Art, Wentworth, Boston Architectural College, Longwood Medical Area, and much more!



Terms: One year lease