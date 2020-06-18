All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

1122 Adams Street

1122 Adams Street · (617) 360-1539
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1122 Adams Street, Boston, MA 02124
Lower East Mills - Cedar Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1122 Adams Street Apt #2, Dorchester, Boston, MA 02124 - 4 BR 2 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/05/2020. No pets allowed. Available March 1st Newly renovated two level 4 Bedroom plus den and 2 full bathrooms. This apartment is on the 2nd and 3rd floors of a multi-family home. 2 bedrooms on each floor. 3rd floor master bedroom has en-suite full bathroom and walk in closet. Recently updated with gleaming hardwood floors, new appliances and new gas heating system. Gas cooking. In unit washer and dryer. Butler Red Line station entrance at the end of the street. 2 Parking spaces available. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3532033 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 Adams Street have any available units?
1122 Adams Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1122 Adams Street have?
Some of 1122 Adams Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
1122 Adams Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 Adams Street pet-friendly?
No, 1122 Adams Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1122 Adams Street offer parking?
Yes, 1122 Adams Street does offer parking.
Does 1122 Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1122 Adams Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 Adams Street have a pool?
No, 1122 Adams Street does not have a pool.
Does 1122 Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 1122 Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1122 Adams Street does not have units with dishwashers.
