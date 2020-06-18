Amenities

1122 Adams Street Apt #2, Dorchester, Boston, MA 02124 - 4 BR 2 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/05/2020. No pets allowed. Available March 1st Newly renovated two level 4 Bedroom plus den and 2 full bathrooms. This apartment is on the 2nd and 3rd floors of a multi-family home. 2 bedrooms on each floor. 3rd floor master bedroom has en-suite full bathroom and walk in closet. Recently updated with gleaming hardwood floors, new appliances and new gas heating system. Gas cooking. In unit washer and dryer. Butler Red Line station entrance at the end of the street. 2 Parking spaces available. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3532033 ]