111 West 8th St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

CONDO QUALITY 2 BEDROOM/1 BATHROOM UNIT WITH ONE OFF-STREET PARKING SPOT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED IN THE RENT! WELL APPOINTED APARTMENT FEATURES UPDATED KITCHEN WITH PASSTHROUGH WINDOW TO SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, QUEEN SIZE BEDROOMS, CENTRAL AIR/HEAT, CORNER EXPOSURE WITH GREAT SUNLIGHT, SMALL FRONT PORCH, ON-SITE LAUNDRY, AND ADDITIONAL STORAGE CLOSET. IDEAL LOCATION JUST BLOCKS TO RED LINE T, BUS LINES, SOUTH BAY SHOPPING CENTER, HIGHWAY ACCESS, SEAPORT DISTRICT, AND ALL OF SOUTHIE'S HOTTEST NEW SHOPS, BARS, AND RESTAURANTS. PETS NEGOTIABLE. AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST, TENANT TO PAY FULL MONTH'S FEE.



Terms: One year lease