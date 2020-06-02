All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 27 2020 at 8:50 AM

11 Acadia

11 Acadia Street · No Longer Available
Location

11 Acadia Street, Boston, MA 02127
City Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
microwave
This a great 2 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in South Boston. The apartment features Dishwasher,Disposal,Eat-In Kitchen,Hardwood Floors,Laundry in Unit,Microwave,Oven/Range,Refrigerator,Storage and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Acadia have any available units?
11 Acadia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Acadia have?
Some of 11 Acadia's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Acadia currently offering any rent specials?
11 Acadia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Acadia pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Acadia is pet friendly.
Does 11 Acadia offer parking?
No, 11 Acadia does not offer parking.
Does 11 Acadia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Acadia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Acadia have a pool?
No, 11 Acadia does not have a pool.
Does 11 Acadia have accessible units?
No, 11 Acadia does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Acadia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Acadia has units with dishwashers.
