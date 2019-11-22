108 Beverly St 313

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse coffee bar concierge elevator gym game room parking bbq/grill garage

West End 2 bed ~NO FEE~ Steps to T - Property Id: 268581



Sun drenched 2 bed with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors in the living areas, modern kitchen with granite and stainless steel, large bedrooms with walk-in closets, full bathrooms with shower+tub, and washer/dryer in unit. Gas included in rent. Tenant pays electricity + water/sewer. **Pics of similar unit, same layout, different floor**



*Rent shown is NET EFFECTIVE RATE with 1 month free on 12 month lease*



Live steps to Green line, Orange Line, and Commuter Rail T stations, North End, MGH, North Station, and tons of shops, restaurants, bars, and entertainment.



Building amenities include: Concierge, coffee bar, elevators, resident clubroom, game room, outdoor terrace with BBQ and lounge furniture, fitness center w/indoor basketball court, roof top deck with furniture, outdoor fireplace, and BBQ, and garage parking ($425/month).



**Main address for this building is 110 Beverly St**

