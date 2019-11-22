All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 108 Beverly St 313.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
108 Beverly St 313
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

108 Beverly St 313

108 Beverly Street · (774) 571-8432
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Downtown Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

108 Beverly Street, Boston, MA 02114
Downtown Boston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 313 · Avail. now

$4,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
elevator
gym
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
West End 2 bed ~NO FEE~ Steps to T - Property Id: 268581

Sun drenched 2 bed with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors in the living areas, modern kitchen with granite and stainless steel, large bedrooms with walk-in closets, full bathrooms with shower+tub, and washer/dryer in unit. Gas included in rent. Tenant pays electricity + water/sewer. **Pics of similar unit, same layout, different floor**

*Rent shown is NET EFFECTIVE RATE with 1 month free on 12 month lease*

Live steps to Green line, Orange Line, and Commuter Rail T stations, North End, MGH, North Station, and tons of shops, restaurants, bars, and entertainment.

Building amenities include: Concierge, coffee bar, elevators, resident clubroom, game room, outdoor terrace with BBQ and lounge furniture, fitness center w/indoor basketball court, roof top deck with furniture, outdoor fireplace, and BBQ, and garage parking ($425/month).

*Pricing and availability are subject to change.*
**Main address for this building is 110 Beverly St**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268581
Property Id 268581

(RLNE5819471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Beverly St 313 have any available units?
108 Beverly St 313 has a unit available for $4,360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Beverly St 313 have?
Some of 108 Beverly St 313's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Beverly St 313 currently offering any rent specials?
108 Beverly St 313 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Beverly St 313 pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Beverly St 313 is pet friendly.
Does 108 Beverly St 313 offer parking?
Yes, 108 Beverly St 313 does offer parking.
Does 108 Beverly St 313 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Beverly St 313 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Beverly St 313 have a pool?
No, 108 Beverly St 313 does not have a pool.
Does 108 Beverly St 313 have accessible units?
No, 108 Beverly St 313 does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Beverly St 313 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Beverly St 313 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 108 Beverly St 313?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St
Boston, MA 02135
The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd
Boston, MA 02125
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet
Boston, MA 02114
Girard
50 Malden St
Boston, MA 02118
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N
Boston, MA 02114
150 Camden
150 Camden Street
Boston, MA 02118
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity