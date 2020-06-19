All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 1001 Commonwealth Ave 3F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
1001 Commonwealth Ave 3F
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1001 Commonwealth Ave 3F

1001 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 410-8052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Allston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1001 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02215
Allston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3F · Avail. Jul 1

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 3F Available 07/01/20 Renovated 2 bedroom apartment right next to BU! - Property Id: 206839

Available July 1st or September 1st!
Rare availability for this renovated 2 bedroom apartment with a balcony near Boston University! Heat/hot water included. Renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and beautiful cherry wood cabinets. Elevator in building, cat friendly, and laundry on-site.
Email, text, or call me for a video tour!
Best,
Sam
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206839
Property Id 206839

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5837204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Commonwealth Ave 3F have any available units?
1001 Commonwealth Ave 3F has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Commonwealth Ave 3F have?
Some of 1001 Commonwealth Ave 3F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Commonwealth Ave 3F currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Commonwealth Ave 3F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Commonwealth Ave 3F pet-friendly?
No, 1001 Commonwealth Ave 3F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1001 Commonwealth Ave 3F offer parking?
No, 1001 Commonwealth Ave 3F does not offer parking.
Does 1001 Commonwealth Ave 3F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 Commonwealth Ave 3F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Commonwealth Ave 3F have a pool?
No, 1001 Commonwealth Ave 3F does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Commonwealth Ave 3F have accessible units?
No, 1001 Commonwealth Ave 3F does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Commonwealth Ave 3F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 Commonwealth Ave 3F has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1001 Commonwealth Ave 3F?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avenir
101 Canal St
Boston, MA 02114
The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street
Boston, MA 02134
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway
Boston, MA 02132
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
Radius
530 Western Ave
Boston, MA 02135
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity