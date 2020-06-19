1001 Commonwealth Ave 3F

Amenities
Unit 3F Available 07/01/20 Renovated 2 bedroom apartment right next to BU! - Property Id: 206839
Available July 1st or September 1st!
Rare availability for this renovated 2 bedroom apartment with a balcony near Boston University! Heat/hot water included. Renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and beautiful cherry wood cabinets. Elevator in building, cat friendly, and laundry on-site.
Email, text, or call me for a video tour!
Best,
Sam
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206839
Property Id 206839
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5837204)