1001 Commonwealth Ave 3F

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed

Unit 3F Available 07/01/20 Renovated 2 bedroom apartment right next to BU! - Property Id: 206839



Available July 1st or September 1st!

Rare availability for this renovated 2 bedroom apartment with a balcony near Boston University! Heat/hot water included. Renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and beautiful cherry wood cabinets. Elevator in building, cat friendly, and laundry on-site.

Email, text, or call me for a video tour!

Best,

Sam

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206839

Property Id 206839



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5837204)