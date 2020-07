Amenities

Come check out this cozy 1 bed 1 bath in the heart of North End. This unit features hardwood floors throughout and exposed brick in the bedroom. This 3rd floor unit has a ton of windows which bring in a ton of natural light. Access to community roof deck. Easy access to public transportation, and a ton of great local eateries. Schedule a showing now because this will not last!



Terms: One year lease