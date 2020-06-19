All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

4008 ROYAL Street

4008 Royal Street · (504) 919-8585
Location

4008 Royal Street, New Orleans, LA 70117
Bywater

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2037 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
hot tub
Luxury 3 beds/2.5 baths for LEASE in vibrant Bywater. Built-in 2006, this unit was almost completed renovated in 2017. Historically designed exterior features, multiple balconies, french doors & double gallery overlooking a lush courtyard. Modern custom interior incl: original pine, scored concrete floors, stainless steel appliances, multiple wet bars, integrated Smart Home tech, SONOS speakers, 16 security cameras, updated bath w/hydro spa. River views from the 4th floor, off-street gated parking 5+ cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4008 ROYAL Street have any available units?
4008 ROYAL Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 4008 ROYAL Street have?
Some of 4008 ROYAL Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4008 ROYAL Street currently offering any rent specials?
4008 ROYAL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4008 ROYAL Street pet-friendly?
No, 4008 ROYAL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 4008 ROYAL Street offer parking?
Yes, 4008 ROYAL Street offers parking.
Does 4008 ROYAL Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4008 ROYAL Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4008 ROYAL Street have a pool?
No, 4008 ROYAL Street does not have a pool.
Does 4008 ROYAL Street have accessible units?
No, 4008 ROYAL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4008 ROYAL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4008 ROYAL Street has units with dishwashers.
