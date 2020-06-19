4008 ROYAL Street

Amenities
Luxury 3 beds/2.5 baths for LEASE in vibrant Bywater. Built-in 2006, this unit was almost completed renovated in 2017. Historically designed exterior features, multiple balconies, french doors & double gallery overlooking a lush courtyard. Modern custom interior incl: original pine, scored concrete floors, stainless steel appliances, multiple wet bars, integrated Smart Home tech, SONOS speakers, 16 security cameras, updated bath w/hydro spa. River views from the 4th floor, off-street gated parking 5+ cars.