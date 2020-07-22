All apartments in Olathe
/
Olathe, KS
/
109 South Janell Drive
Last updated January 16 2020 at 11:24 PM

109 South Janell Drive

109 South Janell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

109 South Janell Drive, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining providing extra storage with lots of cabinets and ample counter space. The inviting living room and large dining room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio. Master has his/her closets, full bath and room on lower level for guests, and extended 2 car garage for plenty of room for cars and a work area.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 South Janell Drive have any available units?
109 South Janell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 South Janell Drive have?
Some of 109 South Janell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 South Janell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
109 South Janell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 South Janell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 South Janell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 109 South Janell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 109 South Janell Drive offers parking.
Does 109 South Janell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 South Janell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 South Janell Drive have a pool?
No, 109 South Janell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 109 South Janell Drive have accessible units?
No, 109 South Janell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 109 South Janell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 South Janell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
