Apartment List
/
KS
/
olathe
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:28 PM

87 Apartments for rent in Olathe, KS with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Olathe renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 112

Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
41 Units Available
Jefferson on the Lake
12251 S Strang Line Rd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$723
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$858
746 sqft
Situated near I-35 and a short distance from Countryside Elementary School. Modern homes with patio/balcony, modern kitchen, private laundry facilities and walk-in closets. Residents have use of pool, playground and attractive courtyard.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1397 sqft
PineCrest is a beautiful Townhome Community located in the heart of Olathe, at the corner of 127th Street and Black Bob Road.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Ridgeview
33 Units Available
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$987
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
860 sqft
Conveniently located within walking distance of restaurants, groceries and retail. Comfortable apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include clubhouse, playground and pool. Dogs and cats are allowed.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
$
64 Units Available
Satori Olathe
12100 S Pflumm Road, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,109
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1540 sqft
Welcome home to Satori Olathe Apartments, located in Olathe, Kansas! Satori Olathe Apartments offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments! Enjoy our many amenities such as our relaxing saltwater pool with a sundeck and cabanas, outdoor
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Central Core
1 Unit Available
Horizon Pointe
400 W Elm St, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$685
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Leasing Office: 600 S. Harrison St. #77 Olathe, KS 66061Landmark Realty's Olathe Haciendas offers One to Three Bedroom apartments. Experience Olathe Haciendas' world class staff with our Spanish speaking management and on-site maintenance team.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Saddlewood
10 Units Available
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,100
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1269 sqft
We are conveniently located in the heart of Johnson County, putting you minutes away from Garmin, Sprint, Oak Park Mall, and Town Center Plaza.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Water Works
2 Units Available
Sheridan Crossing
600 South Harrison Street #77, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$669
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landmark Realty's Olathe Haciendas offers One to Three Bedroom apartments. Experience Olathe Haciendas' world class staff with our Spanish speaking management and on-site maintenance team.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Fieldstone Apartments
15528 W 133rd St, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$941
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1118 sqft
Welcome to Fieldstone Apartments, a proud member of the Yarco family of apartment communities. Yarco takes pride in offering the highest quality of service to our customers in both our affordable and conventional apartment communities.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
21483 W 119th Pl
21483 West 119th Place, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2346 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single family house - Property Id: 266290 This property includes 4 bedrooms with 3.5 bathroom. Freshly remodeled home and full finished basement. Brand new carpet. Full with natural light. Modern light fixtures.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
20600 W 123rd Court
20600 West 123rd Court, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
Spacious Updated Olathe NW Schools Home - Property Id: 298776 Fabulous 3-car garage, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home nestled on a cul-de-sac in Olathe Northwest HS boundaries.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
12742 S Hagan St
12742 Hagan Street, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2443 sqft
We do not advertise on Craigslist!!-BEAUTIFUL Olathe Home-Showing NOW!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Havencroft
1 Unit Available
1716 East Cedar Street
1716 East Cedar Street, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
835 sqft
Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1527334?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Briarwood
1 Unit Available
13917 S Kaw St
13917 Kaw Street, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2261 sqft
Another great listing from Michael and Renters Warehouse! Available 7/15. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. This is a fabulous 2-story home with a full finished daylight basement.

1 of 4

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
11141 S Woodsonia Rd
11141 South Woodsonia Drive, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1518 sqft
Gorgeous Olathe Townhome for Rent-Showing SOON!!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1245916?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.
Results within 1 mile of Olathe
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
Pinnacle Pointe
10460 Pflumm Rd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,039
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1235 sqft
Come visit Pinnacle Pointe Apartments and find your new home today! Pinnacle Pointe Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
35 Units Available
Adara Overland Park
13401 Westgate Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,017
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1495 sqft
Welcome to Adara Overland Park Apartments! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes fused with modern sophistication and high-speed convenience.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
20 Units Available
Park Edge Apartments
8201 Renner Rd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$898
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1377 sqft
Pet friendly 2-3 bedroom luxury furnished apartments are recently renovated with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, BBQ grill, business center. Near I-435 and parks.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
23 Units Available
Stonepost Crossing
12800 12800 134th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,052
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,842
1528 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in desirable Overland Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, full-sized washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. On-site cyber center, fitness center and saltwater swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Barrington Park
10963 Richards Ct, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1250 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1800 sqft
Barrington Park is a beautiful townhome community, located in the heart of Johnson County. With such easy access to both I-35 and I-435, these homes are just minutes away from Town Center, the Oak Park Mall, and even downtown Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 7 at 09:34pm
38 Units Available
Stonepost Ranch Apartments
12801 W 136th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$906
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,561
1245 sqft
Spacious, custom designed apartment homes are available at Stonepost Ranch Apartment Homes located in Overland Park, Kansas.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
12754 W 110th Ter.
12754 West 110th Terrace, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$880
750 sqft
Apartment near JCCC - Property Id: 60462 Great location for this 750 sq.ft. maintenance-free, 1 BR 1 bath condo. It is located just across from JCCC on College Blvd., easy access to 435 and US-69.
Results within 5 miles of Olathe
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
$
32 Units Available
Sonoma Hill
8875 Maurer Court, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,295
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1341 sqft
Offering walkability and a nice position on a verdant outdoor landscape, this community offers a variety of floor plans and many amenities. Units offer granite countertops, direct access garages and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
64 Units Available
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,019
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1335 sqft
Welcome to Cyan South Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Overland Park, Kansas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 119

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
27 Units Available
Prairie Creek Apartments
9395 Scarborough St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,148
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1749 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community offering sports courts, a pool and a gym. The units feature wood floors, private outdoor spaces and 9-foot ceilings. Centrally located off I-435, within minutes of I-35.
City Guide for Olathe, KS

Even from here, we can see the wheels in your head spinning ‘round and ‘round. You know you want to find an apartment in Olathe, Kansas, but you’re not sure where to start. Hell, maybe you don’t even know how to pronounce Olathe (it’s “Oh-Lay-Tha” – or “Oh-lay-thə,” for those of you familiar with the concept of the schwa E). In any case, you can put those wheels in chill mode and let us take it from here, because finding people dream dwellings in Olathe (or anywhere, for that matter) is our s...

Having trouble with Craigslist Olathe? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Olathe, KS

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Olathe renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOlathe 3 BedroomsOlathe Accessible ApartmentsOlathe Apartments under $700Olathe Apartments under $800
Olathe Apartments under $900Olathe Apartments with BalconyOlathe Apartments with GarageOlathe Apartments with GymOlathe Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOlathe Apartments with Move-in Specials
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Apartments with PoolOlathe Apartments with Washer-DryerOlathe Dog Friendly ApartmentsOlathe Furnished ApartmentsOlathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City