Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage media room new construction package receiving yoga game room internet access key fob access pool table smoke-free community

Welcome home to Satori Olathe Apartments, located in Olathe, Kansas!



Satori Olathe Apartments offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments! Enjoy our many amenities such as our relaxing saltwater pool with a sundeck and cabanas, outdoor grilling with lounging areas, on-site dog park, and dog spa. Our upscale clubhouse features a state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga area with spin bikes, gourmet coffee and hot tea bar, and social lounge with gaming, and TV's. Our community offers this and many more luxury amenities to ensure you’ll love calling Satori Olathe Apartments home!