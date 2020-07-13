53 Apartments under $900 for rent in Olathe, KS

Apartment List
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
6 Units Available
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$742
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$842
819 sqft
Come home to all the comforts of home at Bristol Pointe Apartments in Olathe, Kansas. We are conveniently located within walking distance to many restaurants, shops, and theaters.
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
10 Units Available
Havencroft
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$840
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1344 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1306 sqft
Units include washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxurious community includes pool, guest parking, online payment portal and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-35 and downtown Kansas City.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
3 Units Available
Rolling Ridge
Rolling Ridge
1000 West Elm Street, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$599
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
728 sqft
Leasing Office: 600 S. Harrison St. #77 Olathe, KS 66061Landmark Realty's Olathe Haciendas offers One to Three Bedroom apartments. Experience Olathe Haciendas' world class staff with our Spanish speaking management and on-site maintenance team.
Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
8 Units Available
Wingfield Club
15901 W 127th St, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$694
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
753 sqft
Wingfield Club Apartments offers the best value in apartment living in Olathe. Surrounded by shopping and dining, residents at Wingfield enjoy the convenience of city living with the comfort of a neighborhood community.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
2 Units Available
Central Core
Horizon Pointe
400 W Elm St, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$685
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
772 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Leasing Office: 600 S. Harrison St. #77 Olathe, KS 66061Landmark Realty's Olathe Haciendas offers One to Three Bedroom apartments. Experience Olathe Haciendas' world class staff with our Spanish speaking management and on-site maintenance team.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
7 Units Available
Deerfield
561 North Mur-Len Road, Olathe, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$790
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
920 sqft
A Beautiful Apartment Community in Olathe, KS Located in the heart of Olathe, Deerfield Apartments puts you close to everything you enjoy. Come and enjoy relaxed living just steps away from everything you need.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
6 Units Available
Millcreek
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road, Olathe, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$806
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$876
920 sqft
A Perfect Place to Call HomeMillcreek Woods Apartment Homes offer all the comforts of home in an ideal location in a well-kept residential area.
Results within 5 miles of Olathe
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
17 Units Available
Wind River Lodge
9250 Lichtenauer Drive, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$778
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$933
1046 sqft
Welcome home to Wind River Lodge, the best address in Lenexa, Kansas! We are a non-smoking apartment community dedicated to fulfilling every aspect of your busy lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
6 Units Available
Wycliff
Antioch Crossing
8710 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,083
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Antioch Crossing in Overland Park, Kansas.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
30 Units Available
Highland Ridge
11846 Perry St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$835
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
960 sqft
Located right off Highway 69. Renovated to include fireplaces, courtyard and fit pit. On-site amenities include a large pool and sundeck, tennis court and concierge service. Larger units with open floor plans.
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
20 Units Available
Indian Creek Village
The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$815
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1336 sqft
Just off Indian Creek and I-435. Charming units with updated appliances, a fireplace and washer/dryer hookup. Community amenities include a conference room, full concierge services, tennis court, sauna and 24-hour gym. Recently remodeled.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
34 Units Available
Rosehill Pointe
12701 W 88th Cir, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$880
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,363
1350 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments minutes from historic downtown Lenexa. Easy access to I-435, I-35, Alternate 69. Updated kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookups in some. Enjoy pool, sauna, gym, basketball court, BBQ/grill.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
The Ridge Overland Park
8900 W 102nd Ter, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$789
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1713 sqft
Newly updated homes with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a grilling area, basketball court, and tennis court. Near shopping and dining at Oak Park Mall. By US 69.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
26 Units Available
Hampton Woods
16955 W 68th St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$727
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
938 sqft
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Ample community amenities, including a racquetball court, business center and clubhouse. Right by I-435. By the green space and outdoor recreation at Shawnee Mission Park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
22 Units Available
Savoy
7100 W 141st St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$883
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1631 sqft
Close to highways, Town Center and Park Place. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features hot tub, gym, pool, sauna and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
The Club at Indian Creek
10380 Conser St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$759
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Club at Indian Creek, in Overland Park, Kansas, a park-like community close to Brookridge Golf Course, I-435, Metcalf 103 Shopping Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, The Sprint Campus, Oak Park Mall, the Jo, and Starbucks.
Last updated July 13 at 11:30am
6 Units Available
Preston Court
9160 West 103rd Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$844
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1140 sqft
Located in the heart of Overland Park, Kansas, Preston Court is tucked away in a peaceful neighborhood with luscious shade trees and tranquil landscaping. Preston Court offers easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, and nearby highways.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
34 Units Available
The Wilder
9670 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$831
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,088
1263 sqft
Spacious floor plans with energy efficient stainless steel appliances, large closets, and laminate wood plank flooring. Amenities include courtyard, grilling stations, basketball and tennis courts, fitness center, and off-leash park. Discounts available throughout renovations.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
The Meadows
7620 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$835
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1242 sqft
With a cinema room, tennis courts and a game room on-site, tenants have access to a number of community amenities. Apartments include highly sought after features including fireplaces, private balconies, and upgraded kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
10 Units Available
Westbrooke Apartments
7420 Flint St, Shawnee, KS
Studio
$685
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
997 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Cats and dogs allowed. Beat the heat in the pool during hot summer days. Easy access to I-35. Near Listowel Park.
Last updated July 8 at 02:33pm
13 Units Available
The Library District
Louisburg Square
9301 Santa Fe Lane, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$789
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1250 sqft
Welcome to Louisburg Square Apartments & Townhomes. Our community is conveniently located in a quiet area in Overland Park, Kansas, with easy access to major highways and shopping centers.
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
8 Units Available
Arbor Square
7613 Flint St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour laundry, hot tub, gym, pool and playground. Located close to parks, local dining, and shopping options.
Last updated July 13 at 03:05pm
23 Units Available
Stonebriar
12490 Quivira Rd, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$874
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1308 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just minutes from freeways, entertaining, and dining. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, balcony or patio, and central air. Community includes pool, fitness center, and trail.
Last updated July 7 at 02:46pm
11 Units Available
Whispering Hills
8800 W 124th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$852
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
931 sqft
Newly remodeled units right off Overland Parkway near the Rosana Square Shopping Center. Indoor pool, hot tub, billiards area, and fitness center for active residents.

July 2020 Olathe Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Olathe Rent Report. Olathe rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Olathe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Olathe rents increased over the past month

Olathe rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Olathe stand at $961 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,179 for a two-bedroom. Olathe's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Olathe, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,507, while one-bedrooms go for $1,229.
    • Over the past year, Overland Park has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,217, while one-bedrooms go for $993.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents were down 0.2% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Olathe rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Olathe, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Olathe is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Kansas have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.4% in Topeka and 1.1% in Wichita.
    • Olathe's median two-bedroom rent of $1,179 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Olathe's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Olathe than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Olathe.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    0.5%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0
    1.2%
    Shawnee
    $870
    $1,060
    0.3%
    0.5%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    4.6%
    Leawood
    $1,230
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    6.3%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0
    -0.2%
    Gardner
    $910
    $1,120
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

