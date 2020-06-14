124 Apartments for rent in Olathe, KS with garage
Even from here, we can see the wheels in your head spinning 'round and 'round. You know you want to find an apartment in Olathe, Kansas, but you're not sure where to start. Hell, maybe you don't even know how to pronounce Olathe (it's "Oh-Lay-Tha" – or "Oh-lay-thə," for those of you familiar with the concept of the schwa E). In any case, you can put those wheels in chill mode and let us take it from here, because finding people dream dwellings in Olathe (or anywhere, for that matter) is our s...
Having trouble with Craigslist Olathe? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Olathe apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.