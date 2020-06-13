116 Apartments for rent in Olathe, KS with balcony
Even from here, we can see the wheels in your head spinning ‘round and ‘round. You know you want to find an apartment in Olathe, Kansas, but you’re not sure where to start. Hell, maybe you don’t even know how to pronounce Olathe (it’s “Oh-Lay-Tha” – or “Oh-lay-thə,” for those of you familiar with the concept of the schwa E). In any case, you can put those wheels in chill mode and let us take it from here, because finding people dream dwellings in Olathe (or anywhere, for that matter) is our s...
Having trouble with Craigslist Olathe? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Olathe renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.