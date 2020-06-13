Apartment List
116 Apartments for rent in Olathe, KS with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 112

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
41 Units Available
Jefferson on the Lake
12251 S Strang Line Rd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$723
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$858
746 sqft
Situated near I-35 and a short distance from Countryside Elementary School. Modern homes with patio/balcony, modern kitchen, private laundry facilities and walk-in closets. Residents have use of pool, playground and attractive courtyard.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1397 sqft
PineCrest is a beautiful Townhome Community located in the heart of Olathe, at the corner of 127th Street and Black Bob Road.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$958
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1239 sqft
Set in a picturesque wooded trails region, this newly built residency boasts fully fitted kitchens, in-unit laundry, microwave ovens and granite counters. Pet-friendly community features its own pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Close to I-35.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Somerset Oaks
813 N Mur Len Rd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$917
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1169 sqft
Attached garages, a 24-hour gym and a pool with a waterfall and sundeck are some of the luxury amenities at the pet-friendly apartment homes. Interiors boast built-in desks, nine-foot ceilings and fireplaces. Just off I-35.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
$
64 Units Available
Satori Olathe
12100 S Pflumm Road, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,109
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1540 sqft
Welcome home to Satori Olathe Apartments, located in Olathe, Kansas! Satori Olathe Apartments offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments! Enjoy our many amenities such as our relaxing saltwater pool with a sundeck and cabanas, outdoor
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
9 Units Available
Wingfield Club
15901 W 127th St, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$714
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
753 sqft
Wingfield Club Apartments offers the best value in apartment living in Olathe. Surrounded by shopping and dining, residents at Wingfield enjoy the convenience of city living with the comfort of a neighborhood community.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Ridgeview
33 Units Available
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$971
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
860 sqft
Conveniently located within walking distance of restaurants, groceries and retail. Comfortable apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include clubhouse, playground and pool. Dogs and cats are allowed.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Deerfield
561 North Mur-Len Road, Olathe, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
970 sqft
A Beautiful Apartment Community in Olathe, KS Located in the heart of Olathe, Deerfield Apartments puts you close to everything you enjoy. Come and enjoy relaxed living just steps away from everything you need.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
Havencroft
9 Units Available
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$680
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1344 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1306 sqft
Units include washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxurious community includes pool, guest parking, online payment portal and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-35 and downtown Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Millcreek
4 Units Available
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road, Olathe, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$756
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
920 sqft
A Perfect Place to Call HomeMillcreek Woods Apartment Homes offer all the comforts of home in an ideal location in a well-kept residential area.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Core
1 Unit Available
Horizon Pointe
400 W Elm St, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$685
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Leasing Office: 600 S. Harrison St. #77 Olathe, KS 66061Landmark Realty's Olathe Haciendas offers One to Three Bedroom apartments. Experience Olathe Haciendas' world class staff with our Spanish speaking management and on-site maintenance team.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Saddlewood
10 Units Available
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,100
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1269 sqft
We are conveniently located in the heart of Johnson County, putting you minutes away from Garmin, Sprint, Oak Park Mall, and Town Center Plaza.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 8 at 08:04pm
7 Units Available
Stonepost Lakeside
13810 Pflumm Road, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$930
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the rolling foothills of Johnson County and surrounded by picturesque landscaping, Stonepost Lakeside offers every luxury, activity, and convenience at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 8 at 02:29pm
$
5 Units Available
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,125
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1356 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-435 and I-35. Community is pet friendly and has a pool and sun deck. Units feature built-in wine cooler, walk-in closets and garden tub.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Water Works
2 Units Available
Sheridan Crossing
600 South Harrison Street #77, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$669
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landmark Realty's Olathe Haciendas offers One to Three Bedroom apartments. Experience Olathe Haciendas' world class staff with our Spanish speaking management and on-site maintenance team.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rolling Ridge
1 Unit Available
Rolling Ridge
1000 West Elm Street, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$580
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Leasing Office: 600 S. Harrison St. #77 Olathe, KS 66061Landmark Realty's Olathe Haciendas offers One to Three Bedroom apartments. Experience Olathe Haciendas' world class staff with our Spanish speaking management and on-site maintenance team.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Fieldstone Apartments
15528 W 133rd St, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$941
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1118 sqft
Welcome to Fieldstone Apartments, a proud member of the Yarco family of apartment communities. Yarco takes pride in offering the highest quality of service to our customers in both our affordable and conventional apartment communities.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Havencroft
1 Unit Available
1716 East Cedar Street
1716 East Cedar Street, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
835 sqft
Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1527334?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1415 E 153 Terrace
1415 East 153rd Terrace, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1978 sqft
Spacious, Bright and Remodeled 2 Story 4BR 3.5BA - Property Id: 292641 Spacious, Bright and Remodeled 2 Story Home 4 Bedroom / 3.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26191 W 141st Terrace
26191 West 141st Terrace, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1515 sqft
*Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home In A Gardner Neighborhood - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on August 14th! Ask about the Home Town Hero program! You could receive up to $200 off the first month's rent.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15946 S. Skyview Lane
15946 S Skyview Ln, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1361 sqft
WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. Hard to Find Olathe Condo-Available in JUNE!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! Schedule a self-guided tour here: https://homes.rently.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14030 S Brougham Drive
14030 South Brougham Drive, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
14030 S Brougham Drive Available 08/07/20 {14030} Walk to Briarwood Elementary + Fenced Yard & Lawn Maint Provided + Google Fiber Includ. - Wonderful Atrium Split available for lease.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21670 w 124th Street
21670 W 124th St, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1736 sqft
21670 w 124th Street Available 07/09/20 {21670} Olathe Townhome + New Flooring and Interior Paint Prior to Move In!! + Exterior Maint.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Havencroft
1 Unit Available
841 S Lindenwood Drive
841 South Lindenwood Drive, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1425 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath duplex nestled between MidAmerica Nazarene University and Havencroft Elementary. This maintenance-free community is only minutes from parks, shopping, and restaurants.
City Guide for Olathe, KS

Even from here, we can see the wheels in your head spinning ‘round and ‘round. You know you want to find an apartment in Olathe, Kansas, but you’re not sure where to start. Hell, maybe you don’t even know how to pronounce Olathe (it’s “Oh-Lay-Tha” – or “Oh-lay-thə,” for those of you familiar with the concept of the schwa E). In any case, you can put those wheels in chill mode and let us take it from here, because finding people dream dwellings in Olathe (or anywhere, for that matter) is our s...

Having trouble with Craigslist Olathe? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Olathe, KS

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Olathe renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

