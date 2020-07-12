171 Apartments for rent in Havencroft, Olathe, KS
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$840
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1344 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1306 sqft
Units include washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxurious community includes pool, guest parking, online payment portal and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-35 and downtown Kansas City.
16601 West 147th Terrace
16601 West 147th Terrace, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,265
3000 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
847 S Lindenwood Drive
847 South Lindenwood Drive, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1224 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 bath duplex nestled between MidAmerica Nazarene University and Havencroft Elementary. This maintenance-free community is only minutes from parks, shopping, and restaurants.
14801 South Brougham Drive
14801 South Brougham Drive, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1942 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! This home is updated with an appliance package high ceilings, and granite counter tops.
Results within 1 mile of Havencroft
Somerset Oaks
813 N Mur Len Rd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$907
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
1169 sqft
Attached garages, a 24-hour gym and a pool with a waterfall and sundeck are some of the luxury amenities at the pet-friendly apartment homes. Interiors boast built-in desks, nine-foot ceilings and fireplaces. Just off I-35.
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$742
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$842
819 sqft
Come home to all the comforts of home at Bristol Pointe Apartments in Olathe, Kansas. We are conveniently located within walking distance to many restaurants, shops, and theaters.
Deerfield
561 North Mur-Len Road, Olathe, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$790
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
920 sqft
A Beautiful Apartment Community in Olathe, KS Located in the heart of Olathe, Deerfield Apartments puts you close to everything you enjoy. Come and enjoy relaxed living just steps away from everything you need.
Fieldstone Apartments
15528 W 133rd St, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$941
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1118 sqft
Welcome to Fieldstone Apartments, a proud member of the Yarco family of apartment communities. Yarco takes pride in offering the highest quality of service to our customers in both our affordable and conventional apartment communities.
16504 W 150th Terrace
16504 West 150th Terrace, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1205 sqft
16504 W 150th Terrace Available 09/01/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home for rent in Olathe - 16504 W 150th Terrace, Olathe KS 66062. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home for rent in Olathe near 151st and Mur Len and close to highly sought after schools.
2000 E Sheridan Bridge Ln
2000 East Sheridan Bridge Lane, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1876 sqft
2000 E Sheridan Bridge Ln Available 07/30/20 Spacious Olathe Home-Showing SOON!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve.
15045 S Alden St
15045 South Alden Street, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1324 sqft
Beautiful Olathe Home-Available SOON!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve.
15924 West 149th Terrace
15924 West 149th Terrace, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2409 sqft
This 2 story has been beautifully remodeled from top to bottom. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters. Updated flooring throughout.
14030 S Brougham Drive
14030 South Brougham Drive, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
14030 S Brougham Drive Available 08/07/20 {14030} Walk to Briarwood Elementary + Fenced Yard & Lawn Maint Provided + Google Fiber Includ. - Wonderful Atrium Split available for lease.
1312 E Ridgeway Dr
1312 East Ridgeway Drive, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1650 sqft
234 3BR / 1Ba 1650ft2 available now application fee details: $35 Screening fee per adult on the premises cats are OK - purrr dogs are OK - wooof duplex w/d hookups attached garage We have a lovely half duplex available.
15437 S Bradley Drive
15437 South Bradley Drive, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1782 sqft
Another great listing from Michael at Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. This stunning home features 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms and approximately 1800 square feet.
15692 S Blackfoot St
15692 South Blackfoot Street, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1712 sqft
Another Great Listing From Michael and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. This 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath home has a nice open feel.
513 S Keeler St
513 South Keeler Street, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1023 sqft
Beautiful Olathe Home-Available NOW!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve.
Results within 5 miles of Havencroft
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,068
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,476
1239 sqft
Set in a picturesque wooded trails region, this newly built residency boasts fully fitted kitchens, in-unit laundry, microwave ovens and granite counters. Pet-friendly community features its own pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Close to I-35.
Satori Olathe
12100 S Pflumm Road, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,109
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1540 sqft
Welcome home to Satori Olathe Apartments, located in Olathe, Kansas! Satori Olathe Apartments offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments! Enjoy our many amenities such as our relaxing saltwater pool with a sundeck and cabanas, outdoor
Pinnacle Pointe
10460 Pflumm Rd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$955
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1235 sqft
Come visit Pinnacle Pointe Apartments and find your new home today! Pinnacle Pointe Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Adara Overland Park
13401 Westgate Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$992
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,483
1495 sqft
Welcome to Adara Overland Park Apartments! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes fused with modern sophistication and high-speed convenience.
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$966
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$984
860 sqft
Conveniently located within walking distance of restaurants, groceries and retail. Comfortable apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include clubhouse, playground and pool. Dogs and cats are allowed.
Creekside
11920 Oakmont Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$978
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1161 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Creekside Apartments in Overland Park, Kansas. We are ideally located near Highway 69, Interstate 35 and 435, and the College Boulevard business corridor. Discover why Creekside Apartments should be your new home!
Stonepost Crossing
12800 12800 134th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,042
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,842
1528 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in desirable Overland Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, full-sized washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. On-site cyber center, fitness center and saltwater swimming pool.
