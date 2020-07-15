Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access parking pool bbq/grill

Landmark Realty's Olathe Haciendas offers One to Three Bedroom apartments. Experience Olathe Haciendas' world class staff with our Spanish speaking management and on-site maintenance team. Olathe Haciendas is made up of 3 properties: Sheridan Crossing, Rolling Ridge, and Horizon Pointe. Sheridan Crossing, located on S. Harrison Street, houses our management team and lands you in the Olathe North High School district. Rolling Ridge and Horizon Pointe are located off W. Elm Street, setting you in the new Olathe West High School boundaries. Take advantage of the peaceful stroll and stop by Mom's Kitchen for breakfast. The neighborhood celebrates Fourth Friday at the end of the work week each month, featuring live music, shopping deals, and activities for all ages. Numerous public parks surround our properties, like Lake Olathe and Cedar Lake, with some of the most popular boating, swimming, and scenic views in Johnson County.Love Where You Live when you live at the Olathe Haciendas.