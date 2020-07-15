All apartments in Olathe
Sheridan Crossing

600 South Harrison Street #77 · (913) 728-5382
Location

600 South Harrison Street #77, Olathe, KS 66061
Water Works

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 60 · Avail. Sep 7

$850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sheridan Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Landmark Realty's Olathe Haciendas offers One to Three Bedroom apartments. Experience Olathe Haciendas' world class staff with our Spanish speaking management and on-site maintenance team. Olathe Haciendas is made up of 3 properties: Sheridan Crossing, Rolling Ridge, and Horizon Pointe. Sheridan Crossing, located on S. Harrison Street, houses our management team and lands you in the Olathe North High School district. Rolling Ridge and Horizon Pointe are located off W. Elm Street, setting you in the new Olathe West High School boundaries. Take advantage of the peaceful stroll and stop by Mom's Kitchen for breakfast. The neighborhood celebrates Fourth Friday at the end of the work week each month, featuring live music, shopping deals, and activities for all ages. Numerous public parks surround our properties, like Lake Olathe and Cedar Lake, with some of the most popular boating, swimming, and scenic views in Johnson County.Love Where You Live when you live at the Olathe Haciendas.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $350 One-time fee
limit: 2
rent: $25/monthly
restrictions: Over 25 lbs, Bully Breeds.
Cats
fee: $250 One-time fee
limit: 2
rent: $25/monthly
Parking Details: open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sheridan Crossing have any available units?
Sheridan Crossing has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does Sheridan Crossing have?
Some of Sheridan Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sheridan Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Sheridan Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sheridan Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Sheridan Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Sheridan Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Sheridan Crossing offers parking.
Does Sheridan Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sheridan Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sheridan Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Sheridan Crossing has a pool.
Does Sheridan Crossing have accessible units?
No, Sheridan Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Sheridan Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sheridan Crossing has units with dishwashers.
