132 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Olathe, KS

$
20 Units Available
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1239 sqft
Set in a picturesque wooded trails region, this newly built residency boasts fully fitted kitchens, in-unit laundry, microwave ovens and granite counters. Pet-friendly community features its own pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Close to I-35.
$
64 Units Available
Satori Olathe
12100 S Pflumm Road, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1540 sqft
Welcome home to Satori Olathe Apartments, located in Olathe, Kansas! Satori Olathe Apartments offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments! Enjoy our many amenities such as our relaxing saltwater pool with a sundeck and cabanas, outdoor
$
Saddlewood
10 Units Available
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1269 sqft
We are conveniently located in the heart of Johnson County, putting you minutes away from Garmin, Sprint, Oak Park Mall, and Town Center Plaza.
4 Units Available
PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1397 sqft
PineCrest is a beautiful Townhome Community located in the heart of Olathe, at the corner of 127th Street and Black Bob Road.
Contact for Availability
Fieldstone Apartments
15528 W 133rd St, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1118 sqft
Welcome to Fieldstone Apartments, a proud member of the Yarco family of apartment communities. Yarco takes pride in offering the highest quality of service to our customers in both our affordable and conventional apartment communities.
Havencroft
9 Units Available
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1306 sqft
Units include washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxurious community includes pool, guest parking, online payment portal and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-35 and downtown Kansas City.
$
5 Units Available
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1356 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-435 and I-35. Community is pet friendly and has a pool and sun deck. Units feature built-in wine cooler, walk-in closets and garden tub.

Fairview
1 Unit Available
312 North Logan Street
312 North Logan Street, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1610 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
20600 W 123rd Court
20600 West 123rd Court, Olathe, KS
Spacious Updated Olathe NW Schools Home - Property Id: 298776 Fabulous 3-car garage, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home nestled on a cul-de-sac in Olathe Northwest HS boundaries.

1 Unit Available
12222 South Sycamore
12222 South Sycamore Street, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1400 sqft
12222 South Sycamore Available 07/15/20 Great Olathe location - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex for rent in the heart of Olathe near 123rd and Strang Line and close to all of the restaurants and shops on 119th Street.

1 Unit Available
1415 E 153 Terrace
1415 East 153rd Terrace, Olathe, KS
Spacious, Bright and Remodeled 2 Story 4BR 3.5BA - Property Id: 292641 Spacious, Bright and Remodeled 2 Story Home 4 Bedroom / 3.

1 Unit Available
26191 W 141st Terrace
26191 West 141st Terrace, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1504 sqft
*Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home In A Gardner Neighborhood - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on August 14th! Ask about the Home Town Hero program! You could receive up to $200 off the first month's rent.

Devonshire
1 Unit Available
13033 S. Cardiff St
13033 South Cardiff Street, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1512 sqft
13033 S. Cardiff St Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Olathe Home-Available EARLY JULY!! - Never too soon to start shopping!! Get on the waiting list here: Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 Unit Available
15946 S. Skyview Lane
15946 S Skyview Ln, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1361 sqft
WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. Hard to Find Olathe Condo-Available in JUNE!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! Schedule a self-guided tour here: https://homes.rently.

1 Unit Available
14030 S Brougham Drive
14030 South Brougham Drive, Olathe, KS
14030 S Brougham Drive Available 08/07/20 {14030} Walk to Briarwood Elementary + Fenced Yard & Lawn Maint Provided + Google Fiber Includ. - Wonderful Atrium Split available for lease.

1 Unit Available
21670 w 124th Street
21670 W 124th St, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1736 sqft
21670 w 124th Street Available 07/09/20 {21670} Olathe Townhome + New Flooring and Interior Paint Prior to Move In!! + Exterior Maint.

1 Unit Available
1330 North Anne Shirley Drive
1330 Anne Shirley, Olathe, KS
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
18992 W 118th St
18992 West 118th Street, Olathe, KS
Another Great Listing From Michael and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE.

Havencroft
1 Unit Available
841 S Lindenwood Drive
841 South Lindenwood Drive, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1425 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath duplex nestled between MidAmerica Nazarene University and Havencroft Elementary. This maintenance-free community is only minutes from parks, shopping, and restaurants.

1 Unit Available
118 S Saxony Drive
118 South Saxony Drive, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1704 sqft
Another great property provided by Tammie and Renters Warehouse! AVAILABLE NOW !-rented as of 6/11 Great location off Santa Fe and S. Parker (K-7) 3Bed/2Bath 1700 sqft split level Duplex with 1 car garage and unfinished basement.

Briarwood
1 Unit Available
13917 S Kaw St
13917 Kaw Street, Olathe, KS
Another great listing from Michael and Renters Warehouse! Available 7/15. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. This is a fabulous 2-story home with a full finished daylight basement.

1 Unit Available
2648 W Whitney St
2648 West Whitney Street, Olathe, KS
Another great listing from Diana Lawson and the Renters Warehouse leasing team. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE.

Havencroft
1 Unit Available
14801 South Brougham Drive
14801 South Brougham Drive, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1942 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! This home is updated with an appliance package high ceilings, and granite counter tops.

1 Unit Available
1438 North Prince Edward Island Street
1438 North Prince Edward Island Street, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2020 sqft
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back when approved! Hurry, this special offer won't last long! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details

Welcome to the June 2020 Olathe Rent Report. Olathe rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Olathe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Olathe Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Olathe Rent Report. Olathe rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Olathe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Olathe rents held steady over the past month

Olathe rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Olathe stand at $961 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,178 for a two-bedroom. Olathe's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Olathe, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents rose 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Olathe rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Olathe, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Olathe is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Kansas as a whole logging rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.0% in Topeka and 1.6% in Wichita.
    • Olathe's median two-bedroom rent of $1,178 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% rise in Olathe.
    • While Olathe's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Olathe than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Olathe.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    1.1%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0
    2%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Shawnee
    $860
    $1,060
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    0.2%
    5.6%
    Leawood
    $1,240
    $1,520
    -0.6%
    8.4%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Gardner
    $920
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

