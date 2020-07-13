Apartment List
139 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Olathe, KS

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,068
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1239 sqft
Set in a picturesque wooded trails region, this newly built residency boasts fully fitted kitchens, in-unit laundry, microwave ovens and granite counters. Pet-friendly community features its own pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Close to I-35.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
$
153 Units Available
Satori Olathe
12100 S Pflumm Road, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,109
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1540 sqft
Welcome home to Satori Olathe Apartments, located in Olathe, Kansas! Satori Olathe Apartments offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments! Enjoy our many amenities such as our relaxing saltwater pool with a sundeck and cabanas, outdoor
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
28 Units Available
Ridgeview
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$966
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$984
860 sqft
Conveniently located within walking distance of restaurants, groceries and retail. Comfortable apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include clubhouse, playground and pool. Dogs and cats are allowed.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
Somerset Oaks
813 N Mur Len Rd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$907
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
1169 sqft
Attached garages, a 24-hour gym and a pool with a waterfall and sundeck are some of the luxury amenities at the pet-friendly apartment homes. Interiors boast built-in desks, nine-foot ceilings and fireplaces. Just off I-35.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$742
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$842
819 sqft
Come home to all the comforts of home at Bristol Pointe Apartments in Olathe, Kansas. We are conveniently located within walking distance to many restaurants, shops, and theaters.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
10 Units Available
Havencroft
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$840
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1344 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1306 sqft
Units include washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxurious community includes pool, guest parking, online payment portal and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-35 and downtown Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
3 Units Available
Rolling Ridge
Rolling Ridge
1000 West Elm Street, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$599
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
728 sqft
Leasing Office: 600 S. Harrison St. #77 Olathe, KS 66061Landmark Realty's Olathe Haciendas offers One to Three Bedroom apartments. Experience Olathe Haciendas' world class staff with our Spanish speaking management and on-site maintenance team.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1397 sqft
PineCrest is a beautiful Townhome Community located in the heart of Olathe, at the corner of 127th Street and Black Bob Road.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
8 Units Available
Wingfield Club
15901 W 127th St, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$694
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
753 sqft
Wingfield Club Apartments offers the best value in apartment living in Olathe. Surrounded by shopping and dining, residents at Wingfield enjoy the convenience of city living with the comfort of a neighborhood community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 6 at 10:49pm
5 Units Available
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$970
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1356 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-435 and I-35. Community is pet friendly and has a pool and sun deck. Units feature built-in wine cooler, walk-in closets and garden tub.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
2 Units Available
Central Core
Horizon Pointe
400 W Elm St, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$685
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
772 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Leasing Office: 600 S. Harrison St. #77 Olathe, KS 66061Landmark Realty's Olathe Haciendas offers One to Three Bedroom apartments. Experience Olathe Haciendas' world class staff with our Spanish speaking management and on-site maintenance team.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
Deerfield
561 North Mur-Len Road, Olathe, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$790
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
920 sqft
A Beautiful Apartment Community in Olathe, KS Located in the heart of Olathe, Deerfield Apartments puts you close to everything you enjoy. Come and enjoy relaxed living just steps away from everything you need.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Millcreek
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road, Olathe, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$806
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
920 sqft
A Perfect Place to Call HomeMillcreek Woods Apartment Homes offer all the comforts of home in an ideal location in a well-kept residential area.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Saddlewood
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,100
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1269 sqft
We are conveniently located in the heart of Johnson County, putting you minutes away from Garmin, Sprint, Oak Park Mall, and Town Center Plaza.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 8 at 08:04pm
7 Units Available
Stonepost Lakeside
13810 Pflumm Road, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$930
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the rolling foothills of Johnson County and surrounded by picturesque landscaping, Stonepost Lakeside offers every luxury, activity, and convenience at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Fieldstone Apartments
15528 W 133rd St, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$941
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1118 sqft
Welcome to Fieldstone Apartments, a proud member of the Yarco family of apartment communities. Yarco takes pride in offering the highest quality of service to our customers in both our affordable and conventional apartment communities.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
15924 West 149th Terrace
15924 West 149th Terrace, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2409 sqft
This 2 story has been beautifully remodeled from top to bottom. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters. Updated flooring throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Havencroft
16601 West 147th Terrace
16601 West 147th Terrace, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,265
3000 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Fairview
312 North Logan Street
312 North Logan Street, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1300 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Arrowhead
16504 W 150th Terrace
16504 West 150th Terrace, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1205 sqft
16504 W 150th Terrace Available 09/01/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home for rent in Olathe - 16504 W 150th Terrace, Olathe KS 66062. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home for rent in Olathe near 151st and Mur Len and close to highly sought after schools.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2000 E Sheridan Bridge Ln
2000 East Sheridan Bridge Lane, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1876 sqft
2000 E Sheridan Bridge Ln Available 07/30/20 Spacious Olathe Home-Showing SOON!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15045 S Alden St
15045 South Alden Street, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1324 sqft
Beautiful Olathe Home-Available SOON!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
21670 w 124th Street
21670 W 124th St, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1736 sqft
21670 w 124th Street Available 07/13/20 {21670} Olathe Townhome + New Flooring and Interior Paint + Exterior Maint.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
North Ridge
1514 E 123rd St
1514 East 123rd Street, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1295 sqft
This duplex is fully rehabbed and is brand new on the inside! This is a 2 bedroom with a bonus room that could be used as an office or playroom! The master bedroom has a ensuite bathroom that features his and hers sinks and a beautiful marble tile

July 2020 Olathe Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Olathe Rent Report. Olathe rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Olathe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Olathe rents increased over the past month

Olathe rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Olathe stand at $961 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,179 for a two-bedroom. Olathe's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Olathe, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,507, while one-bedrooms go for $1,229.
    • Over the past year, Overland Park has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,217, while one-bedrooms go for $993.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents were down 0.2% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Olathe rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Olathe, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Olathe is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Kansas have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.4% in Topeka and 1.1% in Wichita.
    • Olathe's median two-bedroom rent of $1,179 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Olathe's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Olathe than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Olathe.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    0.5%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0
    1.2%
    Shawnee
    $870
    $1,060
    0.3%
    0.5%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    4.6%
    Leawood
    $1,230
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    6.3%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0
    -0.2%
    Gardner
    $910
    $1,120
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

