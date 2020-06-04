Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse coffee bar dog park pool table

Located in the rolling foothills of Johnson County and surrounded by picturesque landscaping, Stonepost Lakeside offers every luxury, activity, and convenience at your fingertips. Situated around a calming lake as well as near sophisticated shopping centers and exciting entertainment venues, our residents are afforded all the comforts of home in a pristine setting, accented by an uncompromising level of service.



Make the choice from one of our stylishly designed floor plans with stunning contemporary interiors equipped with brand new distinctively appealing appliances and features. The large gourmet kitchens are built with beautiful cabinetry and bathrooms are equipped with modern fixtures. Stylish and efficient appliances provide endless comforts, while plush carpeting, crown molding, and two tone paint adds a touch of seamless elegance to the dcor. Throw in expansive walk-in closets and tiled floors and our floor plans offer unequaled functionality to accommodate your every day needs.



Treat yourself to top-notch amenities at Stonepost Lakeside! Our 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, shimmering swimming pool with large sun deck, clubhouse with billiards, a coffee bar and video library, play area, nature trail, off-leash bark park, and expansive picnic areas and barbecues promises to give our residents a truly resort-quality lifestyle. Schedule your personal tour today and discover how Stonepost Lakeside redefines the meaning of luxury apartment living.