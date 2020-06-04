All apartments in Olathe
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Stonepost Lakeside

13810 Pflumm Road · (913) 380-1532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13810 Pflumm Road, Olathe, KS 66062

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 03-102 · Avail. now

$930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

Unit 03-111 · Avail. now

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

Unit 08-208 · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03-113 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stonepost Lakeside.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
pool table
Located in the rolling foothills of Johnson County and surrounded by picturesque landscaping, Stonepost Lakeside offers every luxury, activity, and convenience at your fingertips. Situated around a calming lake as well as near sophisticated shopping centers and exciting entertainment venues, our residents are afforded all the comforts of home in a pristine setting, accented by an uncompromising level of service.\n\nMake the choice from one of our stylishly designed floor plans with stunning contemporary interiors equipped with brand new distinctively appealing appliances and features. The large gourmet kitchens are built with beautiful cabinetry and bathrooms are equipped with modern fixtures. Stylish and efficient appliances provide endless comforts, while plush carpeting, crown molding, and two tone paint adds a touch of seamless elegance to the dcor. Throw in expansive walk-in closets and tiled floors and our floor plans offer unequaled functionality to accommodate your every day needs.\n\nTreat yourself to top-notch amenities at Stonepost Lakeside! Our 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, shimmering swimming pool with large sun deck, clubhouse with billiards, a coffee bar and video library, play area, nature trail, off-leash bark park, and expansive picnic areas and barbecues promises to give our residents a truly resort-quality lifestyle. Schedule your personal tour today and discover how Stonepost Lakeside redefines the meaning of luxury apartment living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $60 per married couple
Deposit: 1 bedroom $125, 2 bedroom $225
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 for 1 pet, $200 for 2 pets
fee: $150 for 1 pet, $200 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/per month
restrictions: 75lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $35 per month, detached garage $95 per month.
Storage Details: storage unit $15 per month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Stonepost Lakeside have any available units?
Stonepost Lakeside has 7 units available starting at $930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does Stonepost Lakeside have?
Some of Stonepost Lakeside's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stonepost Lakeside currently offering any rent specials?
Stonepost Lakeside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stonepost Lakeside pet-friendly?
Yes, Stonepost Lakeside is pet friendly.
Does Stonepost Lakeside offer parking?
Yes, Stonepost Lakeside offers parking.
Does Stonepost Lakeside have units with washers and dryers?
No, Stonepost Lakeside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Stonepost Lakeside have a pool?
Yes, Stonepost Lakeside has a pool.
Does Stonepost Lakeside have accessible units?
No, Stonepost Lakeside does not have accessible units.
Does Stonepost Lakeside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stonepost Lakeside has units with dishwashers.

