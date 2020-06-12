134 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Olathe, KS

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
$
64 Units Available
Satori Olathe
12100 S Pflumm Road, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1256 sqft
Welcome home to Satori Olathe Apartments, located in Olathe, Kansas! Satori Olathe Apartments offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments! Enjoy our many amenities such as our relaxing saltwater pool with a sundeck and cabanas, outdoor
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Millcreek
6 Units Available
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$931
920 sqft
A Perfect Place to Call HomeMillcreek Woods Apartment Homes offer all the comforts of home in an ideal location in a well-kept residential area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
20 Units Available
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1160 sqft
Set in a picturesque wooded trails region, this newly built residency boasts fully fitted kitchens, in-unit laundry, microwave ovens and granite counters. Pet-friendly community features its own pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Close to I-35.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
9 Units Available
Wingfield Club
15901 W 127th St, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$839
753 sqft
Wingfield Club Apartments offers the best value in apartment living in Olathe. Surrounded by shopping and dining, residents at Wingfield enjoy the convenience of city living with the comfort of a neighborhood community.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Ridgeview
34 Units Available
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
860 sqft
Conveniently located within walking distance of restaurants, groceries and retail. Comfortable apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include clubhouse, playground and pool. Dogs and cats are allowed.
Verified

1 of 112

Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
38 Units Available
Jefferson on the Lake
12251 S Strang Line Rd, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$865
746 sqft
Situated near I-35 and a short distance from Countryside Elementary School. Modern homes with patio/balcony, modern kitchen, private laundry facilities and walk-in closets. Residents have use of pool, playground and attractive courtyard.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
5 Units Available
Deerfield
561 North Mur-Len Road, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$905
970 sqft
A Beautiful Apartment Community in Olathe, KS Located in the heart of Olathe, Deerfield Apartments puts you close to everything you enjoy. Come and enjoy relaxed living just steps away from everything you need.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
Havencroft
9 Units Available
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$820
1344 sqft
Units include washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxurious community includes pool, guest parking, online payment portal and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-35 and downtown Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
5 Units Available
Somerset Oaks
813 N Mur Len Rd, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1244 sqft
Attached garages, a 24-hour gym and a pool with a waterfall and sundeck are some of the luxury amenities at the pet-friendly apartment homes. Interiors boast built-in desks, nine-foot ceilings and fireplaces. Just off I-35.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 8 at 02:29pm
$
5 Units Available
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1241 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-435 and I-35. Community is pet friendly and has a pool and sun deck. Units feature built-in wine cooler, walk-in closets and garden tub.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
4 Units Available
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$842
819 sqft
Come home to all the comforts of home at Bristol Pointe Apartments in Olathe, Kansas. We are conveniently located within walking distance to many restaurants, shops, and theaters.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
4 Units Available
PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1259 sqft
PineCrest is a beautiful Townhome Community located in the heart of Olathe, at the corner of 127th Street and Black Bob Road.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Saddlewood
10 Units Available
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1121 sqft
We are conveniently located in the heart of Johnson County, putting you minutes away from Garmin, Sprint, Oak Park Mall, and Town Center Plaza.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Fieldstone Apartments
15528 W 133rd St, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$941
978 sqft
Welcome to Fieldstone Apartments, a proud member of the Yarco family of apartment communities. Yarco takes pride in offering the highest quality of service to our customers in both our affordable and conventional apartment communities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 8 at 08:04pm
7 Units Available
Stonepost Lakeside
13810 Pflumm Road, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1031 sqft
Located in the rolling foothills of Johnson County and surrounded by picturesque landscaping, Stonepost Lakeside offers every luxury, activity, and convenience at your fingertips.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Frisco Lakes
1 Unit Available
1317 E Elm Street
1317 East Elm Street, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
720 sqft
Lakeview Duplexes - 1317 ELM - Property Id: 251590 Spacious duplexes and single family homes give you a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere that you will want to call home! Our dedicated Team is available 24/7 to providing the attention and

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Frisco Lakes
1 Unit Available
1313 E Wabash St
1313 East Wabash Street, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
720 sqft
Available 06/26/20 Lakeview - 1313 WAB - Property Id: 288067 Spacious duplexes and single family homes give you a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere that you will want to call home! Our dedicated Team is available 24/7 to providing the attention

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
Havencroft
1 Unit Available
1716 East Cedar Street
1716 East Cedar Street, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
835 sqft
Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1527334?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home.

1 of 4

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
11141 S Woodsonia Rd
11141 South Woodsonia Drive, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1518 sqft
Gorgeous Olathe Townhome for Rent-Showing SOON!!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1245916?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
Havencroft
1 Unit Available
847 S Lindenwood Drive
847 South Lindenwood Drive, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1224 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 bath duplex nestled between MidAmerica Nazarene University and Havencroft Elementary. This maintenance-free community is only minutes from parks, shopping, and restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Olathe
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
12 Units Available
Pinnacle Pointe
10460 Pflumm Rd, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
954 sqft
Come visit Pinnacle Pointe Apartments and find your new home today! Pinnacle Pointe Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
19 Units Available
Park Edge Apartments
8201 Renner Rd, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1155 sqft
Pet friendly 2-3 bedroom luxury furnished apartments are recently renovated with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, BBQ grill, business center. Near I-435 and parks.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
36 Units Available
Adara Overland Park
13401 Westgate Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1278 sqft
Welcome to Adara Overland Park Apartments! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes fused with modern sophistication and high-speed convenience.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 11 at 05:14pm
24 Units Available
Stonepost Crossing
12800 12800 134th St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1221 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in desirable Overland Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, full-sized washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. On-site cyber center, fitness center and saltwater swimming pool.

June 2020 Olathe Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Olathe Rent Report. Olathe rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Olathe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Olathe Rent Report. Olathe rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Olathe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Olathe rents held steady over the past month

Olathe rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Olathe stand at $961 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,178 for a two-bedroom. Olathe's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Olathe, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents rose 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Olathe rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Olathe, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Olathe is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Kansas as a whole logging rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.0% in Topeka and 1.6% in Wichita.
    • Olathe's median two-bedroom rent of $1,178 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% rise in Olathe.
    • While Olathe's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Olathe than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Olathe.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    1.1%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0
    2%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Shawnee
    $860
    $1,060
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    0.2%
    5.6%
    Leawood
    $1,240
    $1,520
    -0.6%
    8.4%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Gardner
    $920
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

